Try These Tips From A Cosmetologist To Reduce Your Enlarged Pores
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a Delhi-based cosmetologist, offers some solutions to fix the problem of having large pores on the skin.
Skincare: Pores are small openings on the skin that release oils and sweat
Often we come across people complaining about large pores on their skin, including their face. Sometimes, we too face this skin problem. Pores are small openings on the skin that release oils and sweat. There are mainly two types of pores: oil pores and sweat pores. It's the oil pores that are most visible because they can be large enough to be seen. Sweat pores typically can't be seen with the naked eye. When overactive, these pores can cause hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating. If you are worried about any of these pores, fret not. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a Delhi-based cosmetologist, has offered some solutions.
“Visible, enlarged pores are one of the most common skincare complaints that I get. In order to reduce them, try these tips,” she says in an Instagram post.
Her tips are as follows:
1. Wear sunscreen with a high SPF. The Sun Protection Factor is a number that represents the level of protection the sunscreen provides against the Sun's ultraviolet rays. For instance, an SPF 15 sunscreen filters out about 93 percent of UV rays and SPF 30 sunscreen about 97 percent. UV rays can cause skin damage and enlarged pores.
2. Exfoliate. If dead skin cells are trapped in your skin, your pores will look larger. Exfoliation removes the dead cells from the outer layer of the skin and makes pores appear smaller.
3.Try clinical treatments. Pores can be very difficult to reduce. In such cases, it's best to go for a clinical diagnosis. The treatment may include micro needling and/or laser used to reduce the pore size.
4.Use a retinol. Talk to your cosmetologist about using retinol, a type of retinoid, a derivative of vitamin A. Retinols help boost the production of elastin and collagen, creating a youthful “plumping” effect that can reduce the appearance of enlarged pores.
Check Dr Geetika Mittal's Instagram post here:
Large pores are a common skincare complaint, ranking right up there with acne and aging skin. But you can try these tips to reduce their size or at least make them appear small.
