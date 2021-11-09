ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Try These Tips From A Cosmetologist To Reduce Your Enlarged Pores

Try These Tips From A Cosmetologist To Reduce Your Enlarged Pores

हिंदी में पढ़ें

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a Delhi-based cosmetologist, offers some solutions to fix the problem of having large pores on the skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Nov 9, 2021 11:04 IST
4-Min Read
Try These Tips From A Cosmetologist To Reduce Your Enlarged Pores

Skincare: Pores are small openings on the skin that release oils and sweat

Often we come across people complaining about large pores on their skin, including their face. Sometimes, we too face this skin problem. Pores are small openings on the skin that release oils and sweat. There are mainly two types of pores: oil pores and sweat pores. It's the oil pores that are most visible because they can be large enough to be seen. Sweat pores typically can't be seen with the naked eye. When overactive, these pores can cause hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating. If you are worried about any of these pores, fret not. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a Delhi-based cosmetologist, has offered some solutions.

“Visible, enlarged pores are one of the most common skincare complaints that I get. In order to reduce them, try these tips,” she says in an Instagram post.

Her tips are as follows:


RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare Tips: Follow These 6 Tips For Glowing Skin This Festive Season

Festive season is here! Try these expert recommended tips to get glowing skin for the festivities.

related

Skincare Tips: Follow These Steps Before And After A Workout To Avoid Skin Issues

A healthy skincare routine before and after a workout can help you prevent skin issues. Here are some expert-recommended steps you should follow.

1. Wear sunscreen with a high SPF. The Sun Protection Factor is a number that represents the level of protection the sunscreen provides against the Sun's ultraviolet rays. For instance, an SPF 15 sunscreen filters out about 93 percent of UV rays and SPF 30 sunscreen about 97 percent. UV rays can cause skin damage and enlarged pores.

2. Exfoliate. If dead skin cells are trapped in your skin, your pores will look larger. Exfoliation removes the dead cells from the outer layer of the skin and makes pores appear smaller.

3.Try clinical treatments. Pores can be very difficult to reduce. In such cases, it's best to go for a clinical diagnosis. The treatment may include micro needling and/or laser used to reduce the pore size.

4.Use a retinol. Talk to your cosmetologist about using retinol, a type of retinoid, a derivative of vitamin A. Retinols help boost the production of elastin and collagen, creating a youthful “plumping” effect that can reduce the appearance of enlarged pores.

Check Dr Geetika Mittal's Instagram post here:


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Large pores are a common skincare complaint, ranking right up there with acne and aging skin. But you can try these tips to reduce their size or at least make them appear small.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Air Pollution: Tips For Burning Eyes
Foods With Under 100 Calories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Watch: World Sight Day - Conquering Cataract

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's All You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases