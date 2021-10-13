How To Correctly Apply Under Eye Cream And How Much? Dermatologist Answers
Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a step-by-step process to apply under-eye products correctly.
Skincare tips: Use pea-size amount of eye cream for each eye
The area around your eyes is very sensitive and it needs a little more care as compared to the rest of the face. In fact, it is prone to dark circles and can easily reveal the signs of aging easily. You may have brought under-eye products to take care of the skin around your eyes. But if you want to know the correct way to apply them, here is a guide by cosmetologist and skincare expert Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta. Her latest Instagram post is all about the ways to correctly apply under-eye products.
In the caption, she said, “Wondering how to get the most out of your eye cream? Follow these simple steps to see maximum results!”
According to Dr. Geetika, here are the five steps you need to follow while applying under eye products:
1) Take a pea-size amount of eye cream or eye serum for each eye and put it on the back of your hand.
2) Start right next to the upper bridge of the nose, below the inner corner of the eye.
3) Gently dab the eye product beneath the eye, moving sideways and upward along the orbital bone of your eye until you get to the outer corner. Don't get too close to the under the eyelid.
4) Apply another pea-sized amount directly underneath the brow, along the brow bone.
5) Stick to one eye product. It's a sensitive area and you want the eye to be able to breathe.
Take a look at Dr. Geetika's post:
Your eyes make you look beautiful and of course, you would want to try your level best to take care of the skin around it. There are different ways to take care of the skin around your eyes.
Here are some more skincare tips to take care of your eyes:
Moisturise the area around the eyes. Choose a moisturiser that doesn't cause irritation to the eyes and suits your skin type. Wear sunglasses whenever you step out. It's as important as applying sunscreen. You can also follow a simple home remedy like placing cucumber slices on the eyes. It will make you feel relaxed. Last, but not least, be very gentle while dealing with the delicate skin around the eyes. For more tips on eye care, click here.
Taking care of the skin is important, but it's even more important to look after the area around the eyes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
