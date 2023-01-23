Skincare Tips: Dry Skin In Winters? Try These Hacks For Moisturised And Supple Skin
Skincare tips: Read on as we share hacks that will make sure you don't have to face these skin issues this winter.
Layering up on moisturising products help protect your skin like a jacket in the cold weather
Winter weather can be brutal on the skin, robbing it of its natural moisture and making it feel tight, dry, and occasionally irritated. The dry, chilly air outdoors and the dry, warm air within both attack the skin's protective barrier. Many skin disorders may worsen as a result of this combo.
Different people react differently to dry skin. However, you will typically notice symptoms such as redness, roughness, flakiness, itching, skin cracks, and burning or stinging. Read on as we share hacks that will make sure you don't have to face these skin issues this winter.
Follow these skincare hacks this winter:
1. Get a humidifier
A humidifier can help prevent the skin from becoming overly dry from indoor heating, which can result in severe winter itching. Experts advise against spending a lot of time in front of fireplaces or heating vents since they can dehydrate your skin. According to doctors, excessive sweating and heat would only aggravate eczema. Additionally, humidifiers can help with the symptoms of eczema, chapped lips, dry eyes, and nasal passages.
2. Use the right ingredients
In the winter, your skin requires extra attention. To ensure that your favourite skincare products are up to the task, it is crucial to check the active components. Ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and shea butter, which are skin-identical ingredients, are excellent in drawing moisture to your skin and sealing it in to keep it moisturised for longer.
3. Exfoliate
During the winter, experts advise using a mild exfoliating treatment once or twice a week. By doing this, the top layer of the skin will be removed, revealing healthy layers beneath. Consider your skin as a canvas; the smoother the surface, the easier it will be for everything to adhere to it. Additionally, exfoliating aids in the better absorption of moisturisers.
4. Always wear sunscreen
It's simple to believe that because the winter sun is weaker than the summer light, it won't harm your skin as much. According to research, skin damage from UV rays can happen at any time of the year. Additionally, it may result in dryness, flaking, and cutaneous dehydration. To keep your hands appearing young for a longer period of time, you should always apply your sun protection cream to them. To prevent your skin from dryness and UV damage, you can also think about selecting sunscreen with nourishing actives like squalane and hyaluronic acid.
5. Try milk toning
Your skin will benefit greatly if you apply milk as a lotion or toner. Within a week of use, dry skin is rejuvenated. It not only softens your skin but also gives it a healthy glow. All you have to do is add some rose water to a small bowl of raw milk. Every night, apply it as a lotion on your skin and wash it off in the morning.
6. Layer up
In cold temperatures, you wouldn't venture outside in only a T-shirt. Your skin functions similarly. Using a mild facial cleanser first, dab on a tiny layer of moisturising serum containing hyaluronic acid, and then seal everything in with a richer cream-based face moisturiser. To prevent breakouts, look for solutions that are non-comedogenic and oil-free. SPF sunscreen is the last step. To seal everything in and shield yourself from the winter sun's rays, use sunscreen.
7. Use emollients before bed
Emollient moisturisers are thick, heavy creams or ointments that lock in moisture, making them the ideal winter skin care product. They are most effective when used at night so that your skin has time to regenerate its natural barrier and encourage skin healing. Consider donning gloves if you intend to emollient your hands or feet at night in order to maintain the product in place for optimum benefit.
Keep these tips and hacks in mind to make sure your skin stays healthy and moisturised through the winter season.
