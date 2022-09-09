Dr. Jaishree Sharad Explains How Low Vitamin D Can Worsen Skin Conditions
Vitamin D: Low levels of vitamin D are linked to impaired immunity, increased inflammation, etc. Deficiency may have a harmful effect on the skin.
Vitamin D: Dairy products are a great source of vitamin D
In one of her recent reels, Dr. Jaishree Sharad discusses the many downsides of not consuming enough vitamin D. She mentions, “Vitamin D deficiency causes bone pain, fatigue, muscle weakness.”
She further briefs, “Lack of Vitamin D can also aggravate skin conditions like Acne, Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, SLE and can also lead to hairfall.”
Calcium and phosphate levels in the body are regulated with the assistance of vitamin D. To maintain strong bones, teeth, and muscles, these nutrients are necessary. Lack of vitamin D can result in bone discomfort from osteomalacia in adults and bone abnormalities such as rickets in children.
Low levels of vitamin D are linked to impaired immunity, increased inflammation, and lower insulin sensitivity. Deficiency may have a harmful effect on the skin. Skin barrier deterioration due to impaired immune function raises the risk of infection and increases dryness.
Inflammatory diseases including acne, eczema, and rosacea can get worse when there is more inflammation. Although we often link diabetes with impaired insulin sensitivity, disruption of this system can also result in glycosylated collagen and exacerbated acne.
The human body responds to sun exposure by producing vitamin D. A person can increase their vitamin D intake by eating particular foods or taking supplements. Dr. Sharad lists, “These are a few foods that can help you maintain vitamin D - fish, eggs, fortified milk, tofu, cheese, mushrooms, etc. You can even take supplements of Vitamin D 4000 IU daily.”
“If you are deficient in Vitamin D, you will need higher doses.” Adds Dr. Sharad at the end. The ideal way to ensure better vitamin D intake is by talking to your doctor and taking a test. This can help you navigate how much vitamin D you need and the best for you to ensure you are consuming enough of it.
Take a look:
Make sure you get tested for vitamin D and consume ample of the same to keep these problems at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.