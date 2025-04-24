Here's How Eye Makeup Might Be Worsening Your Eye Health
While eye makeup is generally safe when used correctly, misuse or overuse may lead to temporary discomfort or long-term issues such as chronic dryness or even vision problems.
Expired makeup can degrade and become a host for bacteria and fungi
Eye makeup can worsen eye health if not used or removed properly. The delicate skin and sensitive structures around the eyes are particularly vulnerable to irritation, infection, and allergic reactions. Products applied near the eyes can clog glands, introduce bacteria, or cause dryness and inflammation. Poor hygiene practices, expired products, or harsh chemicals in makeup can all negatively impact eye health. While eye makeup is generally safe when used correctly, misuse or overuse may lead to temporary discomfort or long-term issues such as chronic dryness or even vision problems. Read on as we share how eye makeup might be worsening your eye health.
9 Ways eye makeup might be worsening your eye health
1. Incomplete makeup removal
Sleeping with eye makeup on or not thoroughly removing it at night can lead to long-term issues. Leftover products can block pores, irritate the eyes, and contribute to infections or inflammation. Over time, it can worsen dark circles, dryness, and skin sensitivity around the eyes.
2. Causing eye infections
Makeup brushes, sponges, or the products themselves can harbour bacteria, especially when not cleaned regularly or shared with others. Introducing these bacteria into the eye area increases the risk of conjunctivitis (pink eye), styes, or more severe infections like keratitis, which can affect vision.
3. Triggering allergic reactions
Some makeup contains preservatives, fragrances, or colorants that can cause allergic reactions. These may result in redness, swelling, itching, and watery eyes. Long-term exposure to allergens may lead to sensitisation, making the eyes more reactive over time.
4. Scratching the cornea
Mascara wands, eyelash curlers, or eyeliner pencils can accidentally scratch the cornea if applied too forcefully or used carelessly. A corneal abrasion can be extremely painful, increase infection risk, and take days to heal properly, sometimes requiring medical attention.
5. Promoting tear film instability
Certain eye makeup products, especially those with alcohol or waterproof formulas, can destabilise the tear film. This leads to inadequate lubrication of the eye, causing dryness, burning, and sensitivity to light. Chronic instability of the tear film can impair vision and increase discomfort.
6. Accumulating in the eye over time
Tiny particles from eyeshadow or powdered makeup can flake off and accumulate inside the eye. These particles may lodge in the tear ducts or irritate the conjunctiva, leading to redness, watering, or a gritty sensation. Frequent buildup can inflame the eye's surface and lead to chronic irritation.
7. Encouraging mite overgrowth
Improper removal of eye makeup can contribute to the buildup of oils and debris around the eyelashes, providing a breeding ground for Demodex mites. These microscopic mites live in lash follicles and can cause blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelids), leading to itching, redness, and crusting.
8. Interfering with contact lenses
Particles from mascara or eyeliner can get onto contact lenses, causing blurred vision and irritation. Some cosmetic ingredients may even react with the lenses' material, reducing oxygen flow to the eye or causing deposits that lead to infections and discomfort.
9. Using expired products
Expired makeup can degrade and become a host for bacteria and fungi. Using old mascara or eyeliner increases the risk of introducing harmful microbes into the eye. Expired products also lose effectiveness and may irritate the eyes due to chemical breakdown.
Limit your use of eye makeup and make sure you only use good quality products.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
