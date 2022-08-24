5 Things You Should Never Apply On Your Face
Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares five things you should never apply to your face.
Apple cider vinegar may be too harsh for our skin especially for our face
The Internet is flooded with beauty hacks and tons of DIY skin care tips. Therefore, knowing what is good as well as harmful for the face has become quite mandatory nowadays. Despite how lucrative the claims may appear, it is wise to not follow them blindly. It is a well-known fact that facial skin is thinner and comparatively more sensitive than the remaining body. Hence, you should be careful about the products or things you apply. The list of items that can be used on the face, depending on the skin type, is never-ending. In one of her Instagram posts, celebrity dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad shares five things you should never apply on your face.
Have a look:
1. Hot Water
Washing your face with hot water will only evaporate and extract the moisture from the facial skin, making it dehydrated. However, you can always try something like a steam facial.
2. Lemon Water
Citrus fruits like lemon can cause irritation on the skin. According to dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad, lemon water will “irritate the skin especially if it is dry and flaky. This can lead to more post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.”
3. Apple Cider Vinegar
The health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar are no news. But you must not apply it to your face. It can irritate the skin because of its characteristics - caustic, an irritant, - and it is an acid. Using ACV on the skin, as per the expert, can cause burns and scars, blemishes, darkening and hyperpigmentation.
4. Baking Soda
Baking soda isn't skin friendly. It actually irritates the skin and causes more hyperpigmentation over a period of time.
5. Toothpaste
Apart from brushing the teeth, toothpaste is used to impart a soothing effect on burns. But you must keep it at a distance from your face. Toothpaste contains triclosan, chemicals and alcohol which will not only irritate the skin but will also lead to blemishes and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, irritation and burns.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
