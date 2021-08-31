Skin Care Tips: Is Vitamin C Good For All Skin Types? Let's Find Out
Vitamin C is quite popular among all skincare ingredients. The human body does not produce vitamin C. This means that you get it from the food consumed and the topical products you apply. Beauty brands have many claims about vitamin C, one of which is that it is suitable for all skin types. But is this true? Today let's bust this popular myth about vitamin C and lay down the facts for you.
When it comes to the skin, many people don't know that there are different types of forms in which vitamin C is obtained. Each one has its own properties and pH levels.
Vitamin C and different skin types
The different forms of vitamin C in skincare are:
- Ascorbic Acid
- Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate
- Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate
- Sodium Ascorbate
- Calcium Ascorbate
- Ascorbyl Palmitate
Is vitamin C good for all skin types?
The answer is yes. But it comes with its bag of complications. Vitamin C is suitable for all skin types. However, this is only if you find the proper form of vitamin C that is suitable for your specific skin type!
Using any random form of vitamin C on your skin might not agree with it, especially if you have sensitive skin. Therefore your next task is to identify which one is good for your skin.
Vitamin C and skin types
Every product in the market uses a different form of vitamin C. Therefore, it is essential that you read the product label before you buy a product and make sure that the form suits your skin type.
Let's begin breaking it down for you!
1. Ascorbic acid or L-ascorbic acid
This is the most commonly used form of vitamin C. It is also the purest and most potent form. Due to its low pH levels, it is more beneficial for oily and normal skin. Sensitive and dry skin types may have irritation or other effects to this form of vitamin C.
2. Sodium ascorbyl phosphate
This is a milder form of vitamin C. It works by transforming into ascorbic acid once it is applied to the skin. This reduces its potency and causes less irritation to the skin. It is a more stable form of vitamin C and is excellent for sensitive skin.
3. Magnesium ascorbyl phosphate
This form of vitamin C has the goodness of hydration benefits and is the most stable form of vitamin C. It has anti-inflammatory properties that make it effective for dry and acne-prone skin! It is a great antioxidant and helps with the discolouration of scars.
4. Sodium ascorbate
This form is similar to sodium ascorbyl phosphate. It turns into ascorbic acid when it touches the skin. With its reduced potency, it causes less irritation and is great for sensitive skin. It helps lighten discoloured skin.
5. Calcium ascorbate
Also called Ester C, this version of vitamin c is non-irritating to the skin because of its neutral pH level. It has hydrating properties that make it great for dry skin. It also helps with collagen synthesis, wound repair, and antioxidant defences and reducing the effects of ageing and dark spots.
6. Ascorbyl palmitate
This form is mild, non-irritating and stable. It aids in improving skin texture, collagen production and reducing hyperpigmentation. It is helpful for very sensitive skin types.
When to see a doctor?
Now that you have a basic understanding of the various types of vitamin C and how each one can affect your skin, it can be easier to choose a product that will not cause adverse reactions. However, you can never be too sure about what is best for your skin. A dermatologist is the only person who can give you that information. They can help aid in choosing the right products for your skin type and addressing other skin problems too.
Never hesitate to reach out to a dermatologist for help!
(Dr. Charu Sharma is a chief Dermatologist at Cureskin)
