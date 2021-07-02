Vitamin C: Know How To Use This Powerful Antioxidant To Get Radiant Skin
Though it’s known that Vitamin C has a lot of benefits, here's how to use it for maximum benefit
Vitamin C can help you fight against many skin issues
These days, almost any information is available to us at our fingertips. We use the internet extensively to look for health tips and beauty hacks. But often we get lost in a sea of information, half-truths and myths. Likewise, we know about the benefits of Vitamin C for our skin health. But do we know exactly how it is useful? Or how to use it for utmost benefit? Dermatologist Dr Kiran shared answers to such questions in a recent post on Instagram. She told her followers how Vitamin C rejuvenated skin cells while also protecting us from mild pigmentation.
Reiterating that Vitamin C is a “powerful antioxidant that is known to help make your skin radiant”, Dr. Kiran gave us a few pointers about how it helped our skin cells in different ways.
Here's what she said:
- It helps destroy free radicals caused by pollution, stress, and toxins
- It enhances tissue repair
- It boosts collagen synthesis for antiaging
- It defends against the damage caused by UV light and pollution
On the “overall” benefits of Vitamin C, Dr. Kiran said, “It can prevent and treat dullness, reduce mild pigmentation, improve elasticity and help prevent extrinsic aging of the skin.”
No wonder this vitamin is always trending on beauty hacks lists.
Now, that we know how Vitamin C can bless our skin from within, we need to know how we should take it.
Dr. Kiran has a 4-point advice:
- Incorporate Vitamin C-rich foods into your diet like red peppers, strawberries, kiwi, broccoli, and of course orange.
- Take Vitamin C supplements daily of at least 500-1000 mg. They are water-soluble so it's hard to go overboard on it.
- Wear at least 8 per cent Vitamin C serum or cream in the morning.
- Use an SPF even if you are not stepping out.
A day ago, in another post, Dr. Kiran had explained hormonal fluctuations as causes of acne. She said, “Hormonal acne is acne that is tied to fluctuations in your hormones. It is the number one cause of acne in men and women and is the reason why you suffered from zits in your teenage years.”
In another post last month, she had told her followers about the skin damage caused by increased exposure to blue light. Through a video on Instagram, Dr. Sethi explained how blue light affected the skin, how to prevent exposure and take care of damage inflicted on the skin. Read more about what Dr. Sethi said here.
