Retain Your Skin's Natural Glow With This DIY Face Mask Made With Yogurt And Grapes
Lockdown skincare: The ongoing lockdown has resulted in a delay in your scheduled skin treatment, facials and cleanses. Fret not. Try this face mask recommended by Dr Kiran Lohia to retain the natural glow of your skin.
Grapes are full of natural antioxidants that can give a natural glow to your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yogurt contains probiotics that can have a calming effect on the skin
- Grapes contain tartaric acid and some essential vitamins and minerals
- The face mask needs to be applied for five to 10 minutes
Lockdown skincare: If you feel that your skin is looking dull, you have blemishes and spots on your skin, then you're not alone. The ongoing lockdown has resulted in a delay in your scheduled skin treatment, facials and cleanses. But need not worry as there are plenty of things that you can do while sitting at home as well. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia talks about home remedies that can help in retaining your skin's natural glow. In an IGTV, she talks about a DIY face mask that you can make using some three simple and common kitchen ingredients: sugar, grapes and yogurt.
DIY face mask that can help in retaining your skin's natural glow
"Making being home and under lockdown easy, here is a definite winner of a face mask, super simple yet super power packed," Dr Lohia writes in her post.
Dr Lohia first warns people about lemon. She recommends avoiding applying lemon to face as it can irritate the skin and can also make you photosensitive. This means that it can cause an allergy when you go out in the sun after applying it.
Also read: Know How To Take Care Of Your Skin According To Your Skin Type
Make a face mask with yogurt, grapes and some sugar.
- Yogurt is a source of natural lactic acid. It also contains probiotics that can have a calming effect on the skin.
- Grapes contain natural tartaric acid and some essential vitamins and minerals. Grapes are also full of antioxidants like resveratrol, which is great for natural glow and brightening of the skin. Tartaric acid is a kind of alpha hydroxy acid (AHAs). "AHAs are ingredients that have been known to improve skin quality. They can help you get rid of dead and dull skin. They also hydrate your skin, give it a natural glow, boost collagen and reduce pigmentation," Dr Lohia explains.
- Mix these two ingredients with sugar, which contains glycolic acid. Gycolic acid is also an AHA.
- Add a bit of honey to bind the facemask. It will also help in hydration of the skin, and has antiseptic properties.
Also read: Surprising Benefits Of Honey For Weight Loss, Wound Healing And Much More
Apply the mixture on your face for around five to 10 minutes and wash. Repeat no more than once or twice a week, Dr Lohia recommends.
"Remember that these are just home remedies and are designed for a few benefits. Nonetheless, they are ingredients which are known to work, even in small percentages," she adds.
Try these and let us know how they work for you!
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.