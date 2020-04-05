Skincare Tips: Know How To Take Care Of Your Skin According To Your Skin Type
Skincare Tips: For healthy skin you need to follow a healthy skincare routine. Adding enough nutrients to your diet for better nourishment. Here are some tips to take care of your skin according to your skin type.
Learn how to take care of your skin according to your skin type
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exfoliation is extremely important for your skin
- Do not skip sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage
- Wash your face at last twice a day
A healthy skin care routine can help fight several skin issues and give you glowing skin. It is very important to be aware of the ingredients you use on your skin. One should start the day in the morning with cleansing, toning and moisturising. Taking care of skin is a simple combination of different ingredients. Everyday your skin is under attack from damaging radicals that break down skin elastin and natural supply of collagen and hence causing skin damage and pre-mature ageing. For nourishment one needs feed the skin through masks, right nutrition and moisturisers. It is important for your skin to receive necessary nourishment.
Skincare tips: How to take care of your skin according to your skin type
Try the following ingredients according to your skin type-
1. Dry and chapped skin - shea butter, almond oil, chamomile, sandalwood and palmarosa
2. Oily and acne prone skin - tea tree, basil, lemon, monoi oil, mango butter, raspberry seed oil , thyme, charcoal
3. Sensitive skin - natural glucan gum, lavender, neroli, geranium
4. Ageing skin- collagen, plant peptides, argan, palmarosa, sandalwood, patchouli, cypress and myrhh
Your skin type should determine your skin care routine. Common skin types that many are aware of include- normal, dry, oily, acne prone or combination skin. Dry skin is low on moisture. For those with dry skin should avoid harsh products, always use cream based face cleansers and never go to bed without a nourishing night cream or facial oil. Oily skin is smoother in texture as it carries more sebum. This sebum also keeps skin away from wrinkles but it also leads to blackheads and whiteheads. Cleanse two to three times daily and scrub on alternate days. Use an oil free moisturiser is a must to normalise the sebum production. Always remember to use a good astringent or a toner to close the open pores.
Combination skin has some areas that are dry and some oily. Identify the areas that have more sebum production. Use the products sparingly there and use higher emollient ingredients. Those with a normal skin are blessed and rarely have eruptions in their face. It can only happen during stress, lack of sleep or dietary alterations. For those with normal skin use a cream based cleanser, scrub, toner and moisturiser. During changing season, one is more prone to catching infections so drink lots of warm water to release all toxins from the body. Keep essential oils with antibacterial properties always handy with you.
Lastly, you all have the potential to enhance your skin. Pay close attention to the ingredients you choose according to your skin type.
(Inputs By- Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.