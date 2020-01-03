Prevent Premature Ageing Of Skin With These Tips By Nmami Agarwal
Premature ageing of skin: From the kind of cooking oil to the kind of food you eat, there are many factors that can cause your skin to age before time. Read here to know what Nmami Agarwal suggests to prevent premature of skin.
Use the right kind of cooking oil to prevent premature ageing of skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ageing is linked to a variety of changes in the body
- Poor diet can lead to premature ageing of skin
- Quit smoking to prevent premature ageing of skin
Changes in your lifestyle, including nutrient deficiencies, decreased quality of life and poor health outcomes are linked to a variety of changes in ageing. There are things you can do to help prevent deficiencies and other age-related changes. For example, eating nutrient-rich foods and taking the appropriate supplements for cooking food can help keep you healthy as you age. Ageing is linked to a variety of changes in the body, including muscle loss, thinner skin and less stomach acid.
Ageing makes skin thinner and makes it lose fat and its natural glow. Your veins and bones can be seen more easily. Scratches, cuts, or bumps can take longer to heal. Years of sun tanning or being out in the sunlight for a long time may lead to wrinkles, dryness, age spots, and even cancer. But, there are things you can do to protect your skin and to make it feel and look better.
There are many possible reasons for premature ageing of skin, such as:
- Not drinking enough liquids
- Spending too much time in the sun or sun tanning
- Being in very dry air
- Smoking
- Feeling stress
- Losing sweat and oil glands, which is common with age
- Eating too much sugar and processed carbohydrates (like pasta, bread, and baked goods) can lead to damage in your skin's collagen, which keeps your skin springy and resists wrinkles. In 40s and 50s people should take care of every single product that they intake to avoid ageing facts and other skin problems.
Here are some tips to reduce skin problems and signs of ageing:
- Canola oil contains good amounts of monounsaturated fats, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, which makes it the healthiest cooking oil out there. Hudson Canola oil has more than 90% good fats, which helps cut cholesterol levels. It helps reduce skin problems and signs of ageing signs like acne, fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and spots apart from helping in maintaining coagulation of blood.
- Green tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, and its effects on health is the subject of much research.
- Chia seeds are among the healthiest foods on the planet. They're loaded with nutrients that can have important benefits for your body and brain.
- You can also use avocado and olive oil too which are good for health and contributes to skin care.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
