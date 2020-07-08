Prevent Acne With A Healthy Diet: Follow These Tips To Get Glowing Skin
Skincare tips: A healthy and well-balanced diet can help maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of severe diseases, help control hair fall, boost skin health and much more. Here are some diet tips you can follow to achieve healthy skin.
Skincare tips: Eat a diet loaded with bright coloured fruits and vegetables
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fruits loaded with vitamin C are beneficial for your skin
- Low-glycemic foods are beneficial for your skin and diabetics too
- Fight dark spots with vitamin C and E
Acne is a common skin issue that can be controlled with right precautions and a healthy skincare routine. Diet also plays a role in controlling acne. What you eat affects your almost every body organ including your skin. A healthy and well-balanced diet can help maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of severe diseases, help control hair fall, boost skin health and much more. To achieve healthy and glowing skin you can make simple modifications in your diet along with your skincare routine. Here are some helpful tips you must try. These tips will also help you receive a variety of nutrients.
Skincare tips: Make these dietary changes
1. Reduce consumption of too much sugar and salt
Too much salt and sugar are harmful to your overall health. Sugar can lead to weight gain and trigger the risk of several diseases. Too much salt is also bad for your various organs including kidneys. These can affect your skin health too and contribute to acne.
2. Do not skin vitamin C and E
Vitamin E and C are extremely beneficial for your skin. Vitamin E is loaded with anti-oxidants. Whereas, vitamin C contains anti-inflammatory properties. These two vitamins are commonly present in skincare products. You can add foods loaded with these to your diet, topical use may also offer benefits.
3. Ditch fried foods
Deeply fried and high processed foods are also bad for your skin. These foods are loaded with unhealthy fats and are deprived of nutrition. Consuming too many fried foods or highly processed foods may result in acne.
4. Enjoy antioxidants
Antioxidants control damage from free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Bright coloured fruits and vegetables are loaded with antioxidants. These will also provide other essential nutrients to the body.
5. Reduce high GI foods
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
