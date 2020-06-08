Cooking Tips: Nutritionist Gives 10 Tips To Use Less Oil For Frying And Sautéing
Cooking tips: Do not store heated oil for a long period. Remove any food particles that might have been left behind after frying, as these hasten the spoilage particles in it. Read here to know more effective tips.
Cooking tips: Use non-stick frying pans to minimise the amount of oil used
- Oils rich in monounsaturated fatty acids are better for cooking
- Avoid reusing the oil for deep fat frying
- Do not continuously heat oil for more than four hours
Cooking tips: Deep frying foods is an inevitable part of cooking in the Indian culture. From North Indian to delicacies of the South, West and East, there are traditional delicacies which need deep frying and are best enjoyed only when they are cooked in the traditional way. Not just deep frying, but shallow frying and sautéing are an essential part of cooking. Weight watchers and those who on a calorie-restrictive diet are often looking for ways to use less oil in cooking without much hassle.
In this article today, we are going to talk about a few practices that can make frying healthier, less oily and less hazardous to health. "Frying is a method of cooking where the medium of cooking is oil. The temperature at which food is cooked varies from 180-220 degree Celsius," says nutritionist Vandita Jain.
According to Jain, using less oil for sautéing and using non-stick frying pans are effective ways to make frying and cooking food healthier.
Cooking tips: How to fry food using less oil
1. Use minimal oil for sautéing. Fat-Soluble vitamins in vegetables (Vitamins A, D, E and K) are more bio-available when sautéed in a small amount of fat (oil).
2. Use non-stick frying pans (Teflon coated) to minimise the amount of oil used.
3. Use oil with a high smoking point for frying to delay decomposition. Smoking point of oil is the temperature at which it stops shimmering and starts smoking which indicates that the oil hot.
4. Use only that much oil that is sufficient to immerse the product while frying.
5. Do not continuously heat for more than four hours.
6. Never mix the used oil with fresh oil.
7. Avoid reusing the oil for deep fat frying.
8. Oil that has once been used for frying can be used in cooking for sautéing etc. provided it has not changed colour and has no suspended particles in it.
9. Do not store heated oil for a long period. Remove any food particles that might have been left behind after frying, as these hasten the spoilage particles in it.
10. Try to use oil rich in Monounsaturated fatty acids for daily cooking. For deep fat frying, groundnut oil, rice bran oil, and rapeseed oil are recommended. Avoid hydrogenated fats like vanaspati for deep frying, as these have trans fatty acids that are harmful for health
11. Amount of oil can be better controlled in shallow deep frying, but if deep frying is done at the right temperature, the amount of fat absorbed by the food is very little as compared to the amount absorbed during shallow frying.
12. Weight watchers can try air fryers, appam pans for making koftas/cutlets, electric tandoors, etc. Baking food is also an effective alternative to deep frying.
To avoid soggy and oily products, following points should be kept in mind:
- The correct temperature of the oil, it should be hot enough, can be tested by dropping a ball of the batter in the centre of the oil, if the ball rises quickly to the top the oil is ready, if it sinks, it needs more heating.
- Same oil should not be used for frying for multiple times.
- Don't overload the frying pan, it tends to bring down the temperature of oil
(Vandita Jain is Delhi-based nutritionist and Diabetes educator)
