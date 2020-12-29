Follow These 5 Steps To Keep Your Skin Healthy In Winters
Skincare tips: The harsh winter season can take a toll on your skin and requires extra attention. Here are five winter skin care tips you must swear by.
Skincare tips: Dry is a common condition during the winter season
HIGHLIGHTS
- Follow a healthy skincare routine during the winter season
- Drink enough water to keep your skin hydrated
- Do not miss the goodness of seasonal fruits and vegetables
Your skin becomes dry and flaky during the winter season. You need to follow several precautions to keep your skin healthy during the cold weather. The harsh winter also affects your scalp and lips. From diet to your skincare routine you need to makes necessary changes to these for healthy skin. Not just dry skin, any other pre-existing condition may also worsen with a drop in temperature. Therefore it becomes to take extra care of your skin to keep it healthy during the winter season. Here are five simple steps to a healthy skin you must follow.
Skincare tips: Follow these for healthy skin in winters
1. Keep your skin moisturised
Make moisturiser your best friend in winters. Apply it on your skin whenever required especially after showers. Also, replace your water-based moisturiser to oil-based for better protection. You should also keep your skin type in mind while choosing the right moisturiser.
2. Change your products
Products which work well in summers may not offer you the same results during the winter season. This season is the time to switch to oil-based products, thick creams and petroleum jelly. You can also take recommendations from your dermatologist to choose the right products as per your skin conditions.
Also read: Skincare: Follow These Expert Recommended Tips For Healthy Skin This Winter
3. Avoid water at extreme temperature
While washing your face or taking a shower, do not use water at extreme temperature i.e. not too hot or cold. Warm water is appropriate for your skin. Long hot showers might be relaxing when the weather is cold but it drains your skin's moisture.
Also read: Skincare: Daily Skincare Routine You Must Follow During Winter Season
4. Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to diet
Seasonal fruits and vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients. Add these to your diet can help you promote overall health as well as ensure a healthy skin. Oranges, green leafy vegetables, beetroot and carrots are some of these you should not miss.
5. Exfoliate a little less
Exfoliation is a process of removing dead skin cells. It helps in unclogging your pores and remove accumulated dead skin cells, dirt and pollutants. Exfoliating every day can leave you with dry skin, once or twice a week is appropriate.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.