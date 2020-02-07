ASK OUR EXPERTS

Post-Workout Acne: Tips And Tricks That Can Help In Reducing Exercise-Related Zits

Post-Workout Acne: Tips And Tricks That Can Help In Reducing Exercise-Related Zits

Post-workout acne tips: Wear comfortable clothes while you're working out. If you wear tight-fighting and sweaty clothes can trap moisture to the skin, making room for acne.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 7, 2020 05:10 IST
2-Min Read
Post-Workout Acne: Tips And Tricks That Can Help In Reducing Exercise-Related Zits

Remove make-up before going for a workout to prevent acne and clogged pores

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avoid milk and dairy products if you have acne
  2. Wear comfortable clothes for exercising to prevent exercise-related acne
  3. Visit a dermatologist if none of the self-help measures work for acne

Exercising has many health benefits for the skin. It is the reason why you have that sparkling glow. Exercising improves blood circulation and has been known to reduce acne. At the same time, exercising and sweating can also make room for acne-causing bacteria and yeast to thrive on skin. Following a skincare routine before and after a workout can help in preventing exercise-related acne.

Skincare routine to prevent exercise-related acne


If you get acne or zits after exercising every regularly, then the following tips can be helpful:

1. Clean exercise equipment before using them. Before you pick dumbbells, kettlebells or even the treadmill, wipe them. It can help in improving dirt and oils that may cause acne.

2. Avoid touching your face. Tie your hair properly so you don't have to touch your face. Dirt and bacteria can transferred to your skin and cause acne and clogged pores.

3. Take a shower after your workout. Do change clothes and don't stay in sweaty clothes for too long in order to prevent acne.

Take a shower after a workout as a preventive measure for acne and zits
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Turmeric For Acne: 7 Ways To Use Turmeric For Reducing Pimples And Keep Them Away Forever

4. Remove make-up before going for a workout. Blood flow to the skin increases when you exercise. Increased blood flow can open pores. Makeup can trap sweat and bacteria in enlarged pores, which can eventually lead to clogged pores and acne.

5. Wear comfortable clothes while you're working out. If you wear tight-fighting and sweaty clothes can trap moisture to the skin, making room for acne.

6. In case none of these self-care measures work and help in preventing acne, then you can visit a dermatologist and get proper treatment for acne.

Also read: 7 Natural Remedies For Rosacea Or Adult Acne: We Bet You Didn't Know These

Acne diet: Foods you should eat and avoid to prevent acne

Diet plays an important role in terms of reducing and preventing acne. Following are some commonly-known triggers of acne:

  • Milk and dairy products
  • Sugar
  • Refined grains
  • Fast food, junk and processed food
Milk and dairy products can trigger acne
Photo Credit: iStock

Foods that you should eat for keeping acne at bay

  • Probiotics
  • Green tea
  • Turmeric
  • Omega-3 fatty acids
  • Fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Keep yourself well-hydrated

Also read: 5 Super Healthy And Warm Drinks To Keep You Hydrated During Winter

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

