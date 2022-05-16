ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad Shares The Causes And Treatment Of Dilated Pores On Face

Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad Shares The Causes And Treatment Of Dilated Pores On Face

Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad enlightens viewers on the causes and treatment processes for dilated pores on the skin.
  Edited By: NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 16, 2022 05:44 IST
6-Min Read
Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad Shares The Causes And Treatment Of Dilated Pores On Face

Skin pores are vital because they allow the skin to breathe and are good for hydration

We all want to look radiant and own healthy looking skin. However, it isn't that easy. You've got to take care of your skin and follow a proper regime. If you know a little bit more about it, you must be aware of the skin pores present on our faces. These pores are vital because they allow the skin to breathe and are good for hydration. However, if they get bigger, that's when it's a matter of concern. Enlarged open pores on your skin may make it appear dull and old. Also, pores collect dirt and get clogged. All this may lead to issues like acne or blackheads. There may be many reasons behind its occurrence. Sometimes, you cannot control them but there are ways to reduce enlarged pores. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares causes and treatments for dilated pores.   

What are dilated pores?

To answer this, Dr Jaishree Sharad says that there are approximately 20k pores on our face. Pores don't open and close like doors and windows. They are normal openings of the oil glands on the face.


There are many causes behind why the phenomenon occurs. Dr Jaishree Sharad states the following causes:

1) Pollution

2) Sugar intake 

3) Ageing

4) Stress

5) Increased oil secretion

6) Hormones

7) Smoking

8) Sun exposure

Here are the treatment processes that can reduce the pores on your face:

1) BHA

2) AHA

3) Retinoids

4) Peptides

According to Dr Jaishree Sharad, in case of large pores you can also opt for:

1) Microneedling with dermapen

2) Microneedling radio frequency

3) Fractional laser

4)PRP

5) Skin boosters

Take a look:

If you want to know the two best anti-ageing skincare products, you must refer to Dr Jaishree Sharad's video for the same. She recommends moisturiser and sunscreen as the best products to keep your skin healthy. Moisturiser hydrates and protects the skin and also helps in rebuilding the damaged cells. Sunscreen, on the other hand, protects it against harmful rays.  

https://www.ndtv.com/health/here-are-the-two-best-anti-ageing-skincare-products-you-must-know-about-2905583

Dr Jaishree Sharad often guides viewers on different skin-related topics.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


