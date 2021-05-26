Want Healthy, Glowing Skin? Try This Simple Nutritional Hack
Healthy skin is everyone's dream. There are several tips and tricks available on the Internet to achieve a glowing look. While the solutions may vary depending on the type of skin, the issues remain the same predominantly. Pigmentation, dullness and acne are some of the common skin issues that people battle. While it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist to tackle specific issues, there are simple lifestyle changes that you can make for better skin. This is exactly what nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is talking about in her latest video. The expert says that added sugar, which is present in many foods that we consume, can affect our skin adversely.
Skincare tips: Avoid Added sugar in foods
She says that for those striving for clear skin, it is a good idea to eliminate added sugar from their diet.
How does one identify what foods contain added sugar? In her video, Nmami explains how to differentiate foods containing added sugar from those that do not. She says, “One simple trick for acne-free and clear skin -- remove added sugar from your diet. Now added sugar can be found in maple syrup, honey or fruit juices. You will also find added sugar in breakfast cereals, candies and processed foods too.”
Nmami adds, “Remember sugar in whole foods is not an added sugar. For example, sugar in carrots, cranberries or blueberries is not counted as added sugar. So, sugar in whole food is totally okay.”
Recently, Nmami also spoke about the common errors people make while trying to lose weight. In her video, she said, “You have to do strength training and build muscle to reduce your fat percentage.”
“Things we go wrong on while planning to lose weight! Drinking green tea (10glasses/day), Apple cider vinegar or eating every two hours will alone not help in fat loss. Weight training is very important when you want to reduce fat percentage,” the caption read.
The expert has spoken several times about the need to opt for a healthy and sustainable diet instead of a restrictive one.
