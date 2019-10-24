ASK OUR EXPERTS

Winter Skin Care: How To Take Care Of Baby's Skin During Winter

Winter is almost here! You need to protect your newborn from the harsh weather. the cold weather can affect the skin of babies in various ways. Here are some tips for parents to protect their baby's skin from the harsh weather.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Oct 24, 2019
2-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Winter season require extra skin care
  2. Do not use harsh products on your baby's skin
  3. Always check with your doctor before choosing skin products for your baby

The winter season is around the corner. You need to give a little extra attention to your skin during the cold weather to avoid dry and flaky skin. Just like adults kids also need some extra care skin care during the winter season. Babies have delicate skin which can get affected easily by the harsh weather. With the change in weather, you need to make modifications to protect the extremely delicate skin on newborns. Here are some tips which can guide you through the right way to protect your baby's skin from any kind of skin problem.

Winter Skin Care Tips For Babies


1. Use the right creams and moisturiser

Baby's skin is extremely delicate. You need to be very careful about the creams and lotions you are using. Choose natural products which do not have any side effect on baby's skin. As the winter season requires more moisture than usual, you may have to apply baby lotion many times. Take recommendation from your doctor to help you find the right product which will not have any side effect on baby's skin.

Also read: 6 Simple Ways To Protect Your Newborn From Getting Dry Skin In Winter

2. Choose comfortable clothing

The winter season is all about layers of clothes. Babies have a growing immune system which makes them more prone to infections and cold. You need to add extra layers while dressing your newborn. While choosing the clothes, choose the fabric and wool which do not leave any kind of rash or kin irritation.

3. Prevent chapped lips

Chapped lips are a common condition during the winter season, especially in babies. You can apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly and any other lotion advised by your doctor. Do not apply lip balms with too much artificial colour and added fragrance.

Also read: Follow These Tips For Scalp And Hair Care For Your Baby

4. Protect the scalp

Babies generally face flaky scalp. It can be due to extreme dryness. You can take advice from your doctor to choose the right oil for your baby which you can apply on the scalp. Rubbing oil can help you prevent flaky scalp.

b89n6r48

Choose the right oils to prevent dry scalp
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Manage diaper rashes

Diaper rashes are quite common in babies. Use the right methods, creams and moisturiser to manage diaper rashes. Do not let the harsh weather make it worse.

Also read: 9 Expert Recommended Tips To Follow When Your Baby Is Choking

Do not apply any cream or lotion which is not meant for babies especially. Choose the right products and always seek medical advice if you have any kind of confusion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

