These Water-Rich Foods Can Help You Stay Hydrated This Summer
Incorporating these water-rich foods into your diet during the summer can boost hydration while providing essential nutrients.
Muskmelon contains vitamin A, potassium and beta-carotene
During summer, staying hydrated is particularly important. When temperatures rise you tend to sweat more. Adequate hydration helps maintain body temperature, supports vital bodily functions, and prevents issues like heat exhaustion and dehydration. In addition to drinking plenty of water and other fluids, consuming water-rich foods can also boost hydration. Here we have a list of foods with high water content that can help you stay hydrated this summer.
Hydrating foods for summer
1. Watermelon
Watermelon is about 92% water, making it an excellent choice for this summer. It is not just refreshing but also contains several essential nutrients. Watermelon is packed with vitamins A and C, potassium and magnesium.
2. Cucumbers
With a high water content of around 95%, cucumbers are not only hydrating but also low in calories, making them a great summer snack.
3. Strawberries
Strawberries have a high water content, making them a very hydrating food. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, folate, potassium and fibre.
4. Muskmelon
Muskmelon is a sweet, hydrating option that you must add to your summer diet. It is low in calories and contains vitamin A, potassium and beta-carotene.
5. Tomatoes
Along with high vitamin C content, tomatoes have a high water content. They are highly versatile and can be enjoyed in salads, salsas, or on their own.
Incorporating these water-rich foods into your diet during the summer can boost hydration while providing essential nutrients. Remember to combine them with regular water intake for optimal hydration.
You can also add flavourful drinks other than water to your diet for adequate hydration this summer. Some of these include: buttermilk, coconut water, sugarcane juice, lemonade, bael sharbat and sattu sharbat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.