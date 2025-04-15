Home »  Living Healthy »  These Water-Rich Foods Can Help You Stay Hydrated This Summer

These Water-Rich Foods Can Help You Stay Hydrated This Summer

Incorporating these water-rich foods into your diet during the summer can boost hydration while providing essential nutrients.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Apr 15, 2025 07:47 IST
2-Min Read
Muskmelon contains vitamin A, potassium and beta-carotene

Muskmelon contains vitamin A, potassium and beta-carotene

During summer, staying hydrated is particularly important. When temperatures rise you tend to sweat more. Adequate hydration helps maintain body temperature, supports vital bodily functions, and prevents issues like heat exhaustion and dehydration. In addition to drinking plenty of water and other fluids, consuming water-rich foods can also boost hydration. Here we have a list of foods with high water content that can help you stay hydrated this summer.

Hydrating foods for summer



1. Watermelon

Watermelon is about 92% water, making it an excellent choice for this summer. It is not just refreshing but also contains several essential nutrients. Watermelon is packed with vitamins A and C, potassium and magnesium.



2. Cucumbers

With a high water content of around 95%, cucumbers are not only hydrating but also low in calories, making them a great summer snack.

3. Strawberries

Strawberries have a high water content, making them a very hydrating food. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, folate, potassium and fibre.

4. Muskmelon

Muskmelon is a sweet, hydrating option that you must add to your summer diet. It is low in calories and contains vitamin A, potassium and beta-carotene.

5. Tomatoes

Along with high vitamin C content, tomatoes have a high water content. They are highly versatile and can be enjoyed in salads, salsas, or on their own.

Incorporating these water-rich foods into your diet during the summer can boost hydration while providing essential nutrients. Remember to combine them with regular water intake for optimal hydration.

You can also add flavourful drinks other than water to your diet for adequate hydration this summer. Some of these include: buttermilk, coconut water, sugarcane juice, lemonade, bael sharbat and sattu sharbat.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

