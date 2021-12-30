Add This Mixture To Your Diet To Strengthen Your Hair In Winter
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses how this nutritious mixture can be included in the diet to strengthen your hair
Nutrition is central to strong hair
Maintaining strong, silky hair can be a challenging task in the winter season when your hair is prone to more damage because of the nippy weather and the dryness in the air. Moreover, people also face problems like hair fall, itchy scalp and dandruff. To address all these issues, you may use hair oils or other such beauty products to protect your hair but relying completely on them is not the solution. You must nourish your body internally and have healthy food, which will benefit the hair. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an effective solution to strengthen your hair, in an latest Instagram post.
She discusses a step-by-step process of making a rich nutrition mixture that you must include in your diet if you aspire to strengthen your hair. In the clip, Lovneet states that winter was the best time to strengthen your hair. This is simply because there are many foods available that have a heat-generating constitution. You must include them in your diet. And the easiest way to do so could be making a mixture using some nutritious food that will make your hair healthy.
Lovneet Batra suggests you include this mixture in your diet:
1) Take 50 grams of roasted channa flour and amaranth each.
2) Now, pick 20 grams of almonds.
3) Add 20 grams of pumpkin seeds.
4) Add 10 grams of onion seeds (kalonji).
5) Grind them all together.
You can keep this mixture ready in an air-tight container and use it for 4-5 days.
How to consume it?
Mix it in warm water and drink it. This makes for a great drink or you can simply add the mixture to your dough and make chapatis. Lovneet further suggested that you may also add soaked dates to this mixture and make your own energy bar.
Take a look at her Instagram post:
Take care of your hair in winter by making this mixture at home and consuming it.
