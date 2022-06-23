Expert Tells Us How To Get Rid Of Tan From Arms And Legs
Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad shares tips to get rid of tan from your arms and legs.
Applying and reapplying sunscreen throughout the day helps avoid further tanning
Summer is here and with the blazing sun comes a host of skin issues. On top of the list is tan, which can only leave you with uneven skin tone and patches on the hands, legs, and face. But now, there are ways to get rid of the stubborn tan marks, according to dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad. In a detailed Instagram Reels, the expert discusses several ways to get rid of tan on arms and legs. In the video, the dermatologist reiterates the importance of sunscreen in your skincare routine. Skincare, as per several experts, is one of the most important and non-negotiable parts of your daily routine.
Explaining further, Dr. Jaishree Sharad has suggested applying a “teaspoon of sunscreen on each arm and leg.” The expert adds that sunscreen must be applied irrespective of whether you are “indoors or outdoors to prevent a further tan.”
For your nighttime routine, the dermatologist says, “At night, use a cream containing AHA and skin lightening ingredients such as vitamin C, licorice, alpha arbutin, mulberry, kojic acid, etc.”
Using ingredients available at home, Dr. Sharad has advised making and using a mixture of yogurt, chickpea flour (besan), and honey on the arms and legs. “Yogurt contains lactic acid, it moisturises and lightens the skin. Besan and honey help to cleanse the skin,” the doctor says in the post.
Providing other options, Dr. Sharad adds, “Take vitamin C and glutathione oral supplements. Chemical peels and de-tan procedures in clinics are options too.”
The dermatologist further says in the post that a tan usually goes naturally in two to three months. “If it persists, it is hyperpigmentation, not a tan,” the note adds.
Watch the video here:
In another recent video, Dr. Jaishree Sharad has discussed the various causes of dark elbows and knees. Of the many reasons, the dermatologist adds, “constant friction between the skin and a surface could cause your elbows and knees to become darker. In the post, the dermatologist further explains that tight clothing, build-up of dead skin cells or dirt, excessive exposure to sunlight, diabetes or PCOS, and Atopic dermatitis could all lead to dark patches on elbows and knees. Read all about it here.
Before you add a product to your skincare routine, it is important to understand your skin type as well as the requirements of your skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
