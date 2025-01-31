8 Effective Remedies To Prepare Yourself For Summer Heat Wave
As temperatures soar during the summer months, the risk of heat-related illnesses increases significantly. Summer heatwaves can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even life-threatening conditions like heatstroke. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather-related hazards, affecting vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Staying cool, hydrated, and adopting preventive measures is essential to beat the summer heat. To help you stay safe, we have compiled eight effective remedies to prepare yourself for an intense summer heat wave.
8 Effective remedies to prepare for heat wave
These practical summer health tips will ensure that you remain healthy and comfortable even during extreme summer heat waves.
1. Stay hydrated with electrolytes
Drinking enough water is crucial to preventing dehydration, but during a summer heat wave, your body loses essential electrolytes through sweat. To stay hydrated, increase your water intake and consume natural electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water, lemon water, and homemade buttermilk. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, as they can lead to further dehydration.
2. Wear light and breathable clothing
Your choice of clothing plays a significant role in managing body temperature. Opt for loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton or linen fabrics, which allow better air circulation and prevent overheating. Avoid dark-coloured clothing, as it absorbs heat and can make you feel hotter.
3. Modify your diet with cooling foods
Your diet can help regulate body temperature. During hot weather, include hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and yogurt. Foods with high water content help maintain hydration levels. Spicy and oily foods should be avoided as they increase body heat and may cause digestive discomfort.
4. Take frequent cool showers
A quick way to cool your body down is by taking a cool shower or using a wet cloth to wipe your face and body. Cold water helps lower body temperature instantly, providing relief from heat stress. If you don't have access to a shower, soaking your feet in cold water can also help regulate body temperature.
5. Avoid outdoor activities during peak hours
The sun is at its strongest between 12 PM and 4 PM. Avoid stepping outside during these peak hours unless absolutely necessary. If you must go outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
6. Keep your home cool
To maintain a comfortable indoor environment, close curtains and blinds to block direct sunlight. Use fans or air conditioning to regulate indoor temperatures. You can also place a bowl of ice in front of a fan to circulate cool air around the room. At night, keep windows open to allow fresh air to cool down your home.
7. Recognise early signs of heat exhaustion
Heat exhaustion can lead to severe health conditions if not treated in time. Common symptoms include excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, headache, and muscle cramps. If you experience any of these symptoms, immediately move to a cooler place, drink water, and rest. In severe cases, seek medical attention to prevent heatstroke.
8. Stay informed and check weather updates
Stay updated on summer heatwave warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) or other weather agencies. Being informed about temperature spikes allows you to take precautions in advance and avoid unnecessary exposure to extreme heat.
The impact of extreme heat can be dangerous, but with the right preventive measures, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from heat-related illnesses. As climate change continues to cause unpredictable summer heat waves, it is important to adapt to these challenges and prioritise your health. By following these simple yet effective remedies for summer heat waves, you can enjoy a safe and comfortable summer while minimising the risks associated with extreme heat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
