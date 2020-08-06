Experts Share 5 Tips To Upgrade Your Skincare This Monsoon
Monsoon skincare is slightly different than skincare in other season. This is the time when people with oily skin, dry skin, combination skin, open pores or even acne need to take extra care of the skin. The rainy season is the time to upgrade your skincare to suit the change in weather. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia talks about a few such skincare products that you can help in keeping your skin fresh and healthy, in her recent post on Instagram.
Monsoon skincare: Tips to improve your skincare routine
The rainy season is accompanied by more humidity, which is primarily the reason for oily and greasy skin and even frizzy hair.
1. Change your cleanser
According to Dr Lohia, if you sweat a lot, and if is feeling oily and greasy, then change your face wash to the one with salicylic acid. "Saslic DS and iS clinical Cleansing Complex are two great products for the monsoon season," says Dr Lohia.
A gentle foaming cleanser that remove excess sebum is going to be helpful for the rainy season. Cosmetologist Priya Bhandari recommends using Skeyndor's urban white skin foaming cleanser, which deep cleanses the skin and removes impurities and excess sebum. The cleanser can be used twice a day, she recommends.
2. Use a gentle and light moisturiser
This is the time use a light moisturiser, preferably a gel-based or a light lotion like Sebium hydra moisturiser. You can also opt for not using any moisturiser at all if your skin feels oily or greasy. A Pore Refining Serum can also be helpful for your monsoon skincare. Bhandari recommends using it twice a day and it will help in controlling oiliness and even reducing skin pore size.
3. Use a light sunscreen
Your sunscreen should be gel-based or a light lotion. You need to ensure that the moisturiser is not too heavy and doesn't feel too obstructive on the skin.
4. Refresh your skin
Excess humidity in the air makes your skin oily and no matter how many times you splash water on your face, you don't feel fresh. A refreshing and hydrating toner like a thermal concentrate water can refresh your skin naturally. Bhandari recommends using a toner twice a day for best results.
5. Go light on your make-up
This is the time to go light on your make-up as well. Do not load your face with multiple products as the excess sebum is only going to make it all look greasy.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
(Priya Bhandari, Cosmetologist, Skeyndor India)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
