Pale Skin, Acne Or Other Skin Issues? These Can Be Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency Visible On Your Face

Each vitamin plays an essential role in your diet and supports some or the other function inside your body. A balanced diet is extremely necessary to receive all the necessary nutrients and vitamins. Consumption of every necessary vitamin through the right diet can help you prevent vitamin deficiencies. When you suffer from any certain deficiency, then your body shows some signs and symptoms. While some of the signs are visible on the face. From eyes to lips there are several indications your face can give. Here are some signs and symptoms of vitamin deficiency visible on your face.
Signs of vitamin deficiency visible on your face
1. Pale skin
Pale skin can be a sign of vitamin deficiency. Vitamin B12 deficiency can result in pale skin and lips. Vitamin B 12 deficiency can also cause weakness, shortness of breath, smooth tongue, tingling sensation and poor vision. If you experience some of these symptoms then vitamin B 12 deficiency can be the reason behind pale skin. Some dietary sources can also help you fight vitamin B 12 deficiency but if the deficiency is too severe then you must seek medical advice and add supplements to your diet.
2. Acne
Acne is a common skin condition that can affect anyone. From hormonal changes to poor skin care routine there can be a variety of reasons behind acne. Acne can also be a result of vitamin deficiency. Low levels of vitamin A and E can cause also cause acne. You can add foods rich in vitamin A and E to your diet. If you experience acne without any particular reason then you must check your levels of vitamin A and E once.
3. Bleeding gums
Certain vitamin deficiencies can also cause bleeding gums. Vitamin C deficiency can result in bleeding gums. Citrus foods are the best sources of vitamin C. Some dietary changes can help you achieve enough amount of vitamin C. Some of the best sources of vitamin C include lemon, oranges, grapefruit and many more.
Consumption of a balanced diet on a regular basis can help you prevent vitamin deficiencies. Add foods rich in a variety of vitamins. If you suffer from a deficiency of any particular vitamin then doctors may recommend you supplements.
