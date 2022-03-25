Heres How You Can Make Your DIY Mask At Home If You Have Oily Skin
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares an effective face mask that you can prepare at home if you have oily skin. Use it and see the difference!
A good face mask has the ability to set many things right. Whether it's about keeping your skin healthy or pampering yourself after a dreadful week, a nice skincare practice works like therapy. Many people use a DIY or do-it-yourself mask where they mix some ingredients available in the kitchen and apply them together on the face in the form of a mask. It is said to have a pleasant effect on the skin. Each skin type has its own set of pros and cons. However, if you are troubled with oily skin, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared an idea - Aloe Vera mask - as the solution. She stated the three ingredients to be used in a mask to combat oily skin.
According to Dr Geetika, here are the three ingredients you need to use for the Aloe Vera mask:
1) Aloe Vera – 1 tablespoon
2) Turmeric – ¼ tablespoon
3) Egg white - 1
Well, this isn't the first time when Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has discussed DIY masks. Earlier, she had spoken about the different ingredients that you must avoid while preparing your face mask. The ingredients that may harm your skin include lemon, cinnamon, spices, apple cider vinegar and vegetable oil. She stated, “These ingredients belong on your plate, not your face. Many of these can react with UVA rays, causing blisters, infections, and sensitivities. Trust only science-backed and proven products.”
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta often discusses various concepts related to the topic of skincare. Some days ago, she stated various combinations that work well on your skin. She listed the different combinations that can boost the efficiency of your skincare. Vitamin C and ferulic acid can do wonders to your skin together. Vitamin C and SPF can be paired together to help the skin seek protection from harmful rays. Niacinamide and salicylic acids with their individual properties complement each other well and can benefit your skin in more than one way.
Hope these tips by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta help you with your skincare regime.
