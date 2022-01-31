Skincare: Don't Use These Kitchen Ingredients In Your Home Made Face Masks
Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta explains why certain ingredients should not be used on our skins as hoe remedies or beauty masks.
These ingredients belong on your plate, not your face
Beauty masks are one of the most used beauty products in today's world. From hydrating the skin to unclogging the pores, these masks have a diverse range of use. With the rise in their popularity, many people are opting for homemade beauty masks. But these do-it-yourself or DIY masks may not be the best choice for your skin if you aren't choosing the ingredients properly. Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has informed about this in a post on Instagram. She says, "Do you love DIY masks? Are you using ingredients from your kitchen? Stop now."
Here are the ingredients that she has asked you not to use in your facial masks:
- Lemon
- Cinnamon
- Spices
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- Vegetable Oil
She adds, "These ingredients belong on your plate, not your face. Many of these can react with UVA rays, causing blisters, infections, and sensitivities. Trust only science-backed and proven products."
Before this, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta had shared some details about the peeling off of the skin. Sometimes, remaining in extremely cold weather without adequate protection can cause redness, irritation and pain on your skin. This results in windburn and skin peel-off. This is a sign of a serious problem. Washing the face with hot water may also cause this problem. Over-exfoliating the skin should be avoided in such situations. Dehydration and certain skin products can aggravate the problem. Here's her post on it:
At times, the cosmetologist also gives tips on how to take care of hair during winters. Talking about managing dry and frizzy hair, she says, "You're trying different hairstyles using hot tools, but do you know the heat from these tools is making your hair fibres very weak? Your hair will feel dry, weak, and frizzy — all common indicators of damaged hair." Rinsing the hair with cold water, de-tangling them with smooth movements and using cotton towels for sopping wet hair are some of the tips that she shared in the video.
(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.