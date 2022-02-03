Confused About What Products To Use For Skincare? Check This List By Top Dermatologist
Our expert dermatologist advises people to do a patch test before trying these combinations.
Now must use skincare ingredients in the right combination to boost efficacy
Skincare is a serious discipline. All of us like a healthy and glowing skin. Right? And, we end up trying multiple products but the end result is not always what we expected. Have you ever thought about why this happens? Lack of information is one of the common problems. But this should no longer be an excuse if you are really interested in improving your skin health. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, shares tips on exactly how one should use skincare ingredients in the right combination to boost efficacy. In a new Instagram post, she has also said that before you start following her advice, do remember to go for a patch test. Why? Because what may suit one type of skin may not suit another skin type.
According to Dr Geetika, the right combinations are:
1. Vitamin C and ferulic acid.
Vitamin C is a common ingredient in several anti-ageing skincare products. Ferulic acid works well with antioxidant ingredients like Vitamin C.
2. Vitamin C and SPF
SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, is a number assigned to sunscreens. A higher SPF indicates better protection against harmful rays of the Sun. Pairing vitamin C with a higher SPF sunscreen has been shown to be more effective at neutralising free radical damage from sun exposure.
3. Niacinamide and salicylic acid
Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B-3, which supports the skin barrier. Salicylic acid, on the other hand, is a beta hydroxy acid that acts as an anti-inflammatory agent. Both complement each other well.
4. Retinol and hyaluronic acid
Retinol helps improve skin texture and tone and fights acne. Hyaluronic acid works on the moisturising part.
5. Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide
Both are water-based treatments and act as a great hydrating agent for the skin.
“Yes, use these skincare combinations to boost the efficacy of your skincare,” said the dermatologist.
Follow these tips for a healthier, glowing skin.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
