Confused About What Products To Use For Skincare? Check This List By Top Dermatologist

Our expert dermatologist advises people to do a patch test before trying these combinations.

  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 3, 2022 01:27 IST
Now must use skincare ingredients in the right combination to boost efficacy

Skincare is a serious discipline. All of us like a healthy and glowing skin. Right? And, we end up trying multiple products but the end result is not always what we expected. Have you ever thought about why this happens? Lack of information is one of the common problems. But this should no longer be an excuse if you are really interested in improving your skin health. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, shares tips on exactly how one should use skincare ingredients in the right combination to boost efficacy. In a new Instagram post, she has also said that before you start following her advice, do remember to go for a patch test. Why? Because what may suit one type of skin may not suit another skin type.

According to Dr Geetika, the right combinations are:


1. Vitamin C and ferulic acid.


Vitamin C is a common ingredient in several anti-ageing skincare products. Ferulic acid works well with antioxidant ingredients like Vitamin C. 

2. Vitamin C and SPF

SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, is a number assigned to sunscreens. A higher SPF indicates better protection against harmful rays of the Sun. Pairing vitamin C with a higher SPF sunscreen has been shown to be more effective at neutralising free radical damage from sun exposure.

3. Niacinamide and salicylic acid

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B-3, which supports the skin barrier. Salicylic acid, on the other hand, is a beta hydroxy acid that acts as an anti-inflammatory agent. Both complement each other well.

4. Retinol and hyaluronic acid

Retinol helps improve skin texture and tone and fights acne. Hyaluronic acid works on the moisturising part.

5. Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

Both are water-based treatments and act as a great hydrating agent for the skin.

“Yes, use these skincare combinations to boost the efficacy of your skincare,” said the dermatologist.


Follow these tips for a healthier, glowing skin.


Trending Diseases