Dos & Don'ts When Adding Icing To Your Skincare Routine
Below we share the dos and don'ts of face icing.
When using the ice on your face, apply gentle pressure and move it in circular motions
Skin icing, also known as face icing, involves rubbing an ice cube or a cold object on the face to improve the skin's appearance. It is believed to constrict blood vessels, reduce inflammation, and improve oxygenation to the skin, resulting in a brighter, more youthful-looking complexion.
While it is generally considered safe, it is important to avoid direct contact with the ice and limit icing time to prevent skin damage. Additionally, people with certain medical conditions, such as Raynaud's disease, should avoid skin icing.
It is always best to consult with a dermatologist before starting any new skincare routine. While icing may seem like a strange addition to your skincare routine, it offers numerous benefits for your skin. Continue reading as we discuss the common dos and don'ts of face icing.
Dos of face icing:
1. Do use clean ice cubes or an ice roller
Ensure that the ice you use for face icing is clean and free from impurities. You can either make ice cubes using filtered water or use an ice roller specifically designed for skincare.
2. Do wrap the ice in a clean cloth
To prevent direct contact between the ice and your skin, wrap it in a clean cloth or towel. This will help protect your skin from extreme cold and potential damage.
3. Do apply gentle pressure
When using the ice on your face, apply gentle pressure and move it in circular motions. Avoid applying excessive force, as it can irritate the skin.
4. Do focus on problem areas
If you have specific skin concerns, such as acne or puffiness, spend more time icing those areas. This can help reduce inflammation and soothe the skin.
5. Do moisturise after icing
After face icing, apply a moisturiser to replenish the skin's moisture barrier. This will help lock in hydration and prevent dryness.
Don'ts of face icing:
1. Don't apply ice directly to the skin
Directly applying ice to the skin can cause cold burns or damage. Always wrap the ice in a cloth or towel before using it on your face.
2. Don't ice for too long
Limit your face icing sessions to a maximum of 5-10 minutes. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can lead to skin damage or numbness.
3. Don't use ice if you have sensitive skin or certain conditions
If you have extremely sensitive skin, rosacea, or any other skin condition, consult with a dermatologist before trying face icing. They can advise you on whether it's suitable for your skin type.
4. Don't use ice if you have broken or irritated skin
Avoid using ice on broken or irritated skin, as it can exacerbate the condition and cause further discomfort.
5. Don't rely solely on face icing
While face icing can provide temporary benefits, it's important to remember that it's not a standalone solution for skincare. It should be used in conjunction with a well-rounded skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturising, and sun protection.
Overall, icing is a simple and effective way to improve the health and appearance of your skin. Whether you're looking to reduce puffiness, fight acne, or simply enhance your skincare routine, icing is definitely worth a try.
