Anjali Mukerjee Explains The Causes Behind Blackheads And Whiteheads
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses whiteheads and blackheads that trouble you white often. She also explains how you can keep your skin clean and healthy
Eating healthy improves skin health and reduces whiteheads and blackheads
It's everyone's dream to have glowing skin that looks fresh and clean. But, things don't work out the way we want in real life. Firstly, the outer environment, weather change, pollution, and dirt affect your skin in many negative ways. If you don't take care of your skin, it won't look clean. Apart from that, there are various issues that occur as you age including acne, and elongated pores among others. One of the most common problems is the occurrence of whiteheads and blackheads on the skin. These are the small bumps on your skin that obviously don't look good. If you have the same, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram sharing ways to prevent it. She underlines the cause behind whiteheads and blackheads and shows the way to keep your skin clean.
Anjali Mukerjee says that dead skin and oil collect in the opening of the hair follicles in your skin to form a blackhead or a whitehead. Her post further states that cleansing your face and using face scrub once every fifteen days along with eating a clean diet that carries good fats (in moderate amounts) will help you prevent this issue.
In a long caption, she explains the following points required to get clean and healthy skin:
1. Begin inner cleansing (your body) with raw vegetable juices. Remember that you need to work on your diet if you want to have clean, glowing skin.
2. Since sugar is not good for your skin, go for low-sugar fruits like apples, oranges, pomegranates or even sweet lime.
3. Avoid cheese, chocolates, and fried or oily food items for 6 months to rebalance your body chemistry. Try to eat as healthy as possible.
4. Take vitamins like Zinc, vitamin A and C. You can either obtain these vitamins and minerals from food items or go for supplements prescribed by doctors these days.
5. Eat a moderate to low fat diet of pulses, nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, and small amounts of grains.
6. Make sure you pass motions every day. Yes, your bowel movement is connected to how your skin looks. So, make sure you have a bowel movement every day.
7. For some people, a healthy diet can do wonders to clear up their complexion. If you want the perfect skin, you must follow a cleansing diet, consume raw juices such as Tomato + Carrot +Beetroot, and take vitamin & antioxidant supplements.
8) And last but not least, try to lead a stress-free life. That's a great way to get rid of many health issues.
Take a look:
Many people also face other health issues like bloating. Talking about the same, Anjali Mukerjee shares a home remedy that can combat bloating. If you are ever feeling bloated, what you can do is take 1/2 tsp of ginger powder. Add 1 pinch of hing to it. Put 1/4 tsp rock salt and dissolve all the ingredients in 1 cup of warm water. This concoction will help you heal flatulence.
Take care of your health and follow these tips if you are facing any such issues mentioned here.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
