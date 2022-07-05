Combat Bloating At Home: Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares A Simple Remedy
Bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas. This abdominal discomfort isn't limited to the occasional holiday feast. It can happen even if you haven't eaten a large meal. That's frustrating and annoying, right? We know it. So does nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. She talks about this problem in a social media post and points out a home remedy for the same. Bloating is often accompanied by pain, excessive gas (flatulence), frequent burping or belching, abdominal rumbling, or gurgles. It mainly happens due to overeating, eating too fast, or eating fatty foods.
Here's a simple home remedy to combat bloating:
Take 1/2 tsp of ginger powder. Add 1 pinch of hing to it. Add 1/4 tsp rock salt and dissolve it with 1 cup of warm water.
This home remedy can relieve your sense of bloating and helps to heal flatulence.
In one post, she discusses the problem of food allergies. She writes, “Food allergy can be caused either by components in food such as gluten, lactose and some proteins or due to contaminants in the food. For example, certain preservatives and insecticides act as allergens. These contaminants can enter food while storing or processing it.”
She adds, “It doesn't take long to trigger an allergic reaction in someone with a food allergy. The downside is that as the person grows older, these allergies seem to increase and they get allergic to more food items.”
Detoxification of the person's body every six months helps reduce allergies and food intolerances. Eliminating allergy-causing foods from diets is another way of deal with the problem. When visiting friends or restaurants, it's advisable to inform the persons serving you a meal about your food allergies. If confused about the content of a market food product, it's always best to buy only after reading the label of ingredients.
