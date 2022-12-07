Skincare Tips: Do Not Ignore These Areas While Applying Sunscreen, According To Dermatologist
You should apply enough sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage
Soaking up the sun without sweating much is one those good things about winter. Relaxing on the balcony and chatting over a cup of tea is what a usual winter afternoon looks like for most of us. While the sun offers satisfying warmth, it also emits ultraviolet rays (UV) that can be harmful for your skin. Applying some sunscreen remains to be the most common way to protect your skin against the harsh sun. Now the sunlight may not feel that scorching in winter but you still need to use sunscreen as the UV rays are emitted in the cold weather too.
Most of us tend to rub some screen on the face and the back assuming that they are the areas most exposed to the sun. According to dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad, you should not ignore certain places on your body when using sunscreen.
In her latest Instagram Reel, she shares the regions where you should use sunscreen and demonstrates the right way to do it.
Dr Jaishree Sharad suggests that besides applying a layer of sunscreen on the face, one should also use it on the ears and behind it. The next area that people tend to ignore is the neck. Sunscreen should be rubbed gently on the neck making sure that the front, side, and back of it is properly covered.
The hairline and temples are other areas where your skin can take damage from the harsh sun rays. These crucial regions can be harmed by the UVA and UVB rays of the sun resulting in skin problems and skin diseases.
The social media post insists that while applying sunscreen, one should not forget the two fingers rule. Earlier, in another Instagram Reel, the dermatologist had written about the right amount of sunscreen that should be applied.
She explained that one should either use the two fingers sunscreen rule or use half a teaspoon of sunscreen on the face and neck and half a teaspoon for the arms. She added that sunscreen should be applied roughly 15 minutes before heading out in the sun.
