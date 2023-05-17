Can Poor Mental Heath Lead To Skin Issues? Here's What To Do
Psychological stressors can lead to stressed-out skin, and environmental stressors can lead to psychological stress through the skin, continuing the stress cycle.
The skin is the only organ that is always exposed to the environment, making it prone to breakouts
You may have previously noticed how the brain and skin interact. Have you ever had such anxiety that you began to blush or perspire? If so, you went through an immediate, brief stress response. But research reveals that persistent exposure to psychological or environmental stressors can have detrimental impacts on your general health as well as long-lasting skin changes that go far beyond flushing.
The integrated, bidirectional brain-skin axis is capable of transmitting psychological stress from the brain to the skin and vice versa. The hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, a group of three glands that are crucial to the body's reaction to stress, is activated by stress.
Due to this, catecholamines, which are essential hormones in the fight-or-flight stress response, are produced locally, which can stimulate pro-inflammatory skin cells or direct immune cells from the bloodstream into the skin. In the brain-skin axis, mast cells are an important type of pro-inflammatory skin cell. Through receptor signalling, they react to the hormone cortisol and directly contribute to a variety of skin problems, including itch.
The skin is the only organ that is always exposed to the environment, making it more vulnerable to environmental stressors and able to respond by producing stress hormones. For instance, the skin responds to heat and UV light by producing stress hormones, which it then communicates to the brain.
In this way, psychological stressors can lead to stressed-out skin, and environmental stressors can lead to psychological stress through the skin, continuing the stress cycle. Hence, taking steps to prevent skin issues caused by poor mental health can be helpful. Continue reading as we share some tips to prevent skin breakouts.
Tips to prevent and treat skin health problems caused by mental issues:
1. Take care of your skin
Even if you're worn out or under pressure, take time out to care for your skin. Following a healthy skincare routine can reduce if not prevent the health issues that may be caused due to mental health problems.
2. Exercise regularly
Both your skin and the rest of your body will benefit from you exercising regularly. It can boost skin health in general and also help overcome mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, etc.
3. Take a break
Even if you only have ten minutes, set aside some time for yourself to do something you enjoy. Read a book or take a bath. Partake in activities that bring you joy, calm and peace.
4. Partake in relaxing activities
Use stress-reduction strategies like breathing exercises, yoga, meditation, or mental imagery. These activities can also help calm you and reduce breakouts.
5. Get adequate rest
Sleep is an integral part of having a healthy routine and being healthy. It's best to get seven to eight hours per night.
6. Say no
Setting boundaries and limitations can help you feel less stressed. Make sure to draw boundaries be it with work or other relationships.
7. Speak up
Consult a friend or a trained therapist for support. Talking to others can help you better understand and deal with your feelings.
Follow these preventive tips for better physical and mental health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
