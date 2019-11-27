Brides-To-Be, Here Are 4 Skin Care Tips You Must Avoid, Even If They Are Tried And Tested
Skin care tips: From use of turmeric or haldi on skin to intake of dairy products and henna, you need to be super careful about skin care products that you use before your wedding day.
Pre-bridal skin care: Use only one product at a time on your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Brides should make sure they get access to natural and organic henna
- Use turmeric carefully for your skin care before wedding
- Do not follow every advice you get before your wedding
Pre-bridal skin care: The wedding season is on with full fervour and many would-be brides get boggled thinking about following the best beauty routine to look perfect on their D-day. When you are getting married, people tend to give lots of advices in terms of diet and skin care regimen to follow. And while most of them work nearly perfectly to get that bridal glow, some of them, like using turmeric or henna on your skin, may end up being a nightmare for your skin. As a soon-to-be bride, you need to be well aware of your skin type and if the advice that you are given - even if it is conventional, tried and tested - would suit your skin or not. Talking about some of these bridal sins is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram.
Bridal sins you need to avoid before your big day
From use of turmeric or haldi on skin to intake of dairy products and henna, you need to be super careful about skin care products that you use before your wedding day. Dr Kiran suggests the following bridal sins you must avoid under all circumstances:
1. Make sure you get access to natural and organic henna. Avoid getting henna which claim to last longer or ones which are more resistant. Poor quality or chemical henna can give you rashes on skin, skin irritation and skin dryness.
2. Do not buy lots of skin care products without even trying them or knowing if they would suit your skin or not. Start with one product at a time and preferably choose only the ones that you are sure would suit your skin.
3. Do not follow every advice you get before your wedding, in terms of skin care. Not all home remedies are meant for your skin type. Sometimes, even a popular, tried and tested home remedy for glowing skin like turmeric, can leave your skin burning. Similar is the case with milk, multani mitti or even homemade scrubs. Again, use one product at a time and do a patch test even before trying home remedies for skin to see if they really suit you or not.
4. Whenever you are apply make-up, make sure you remove it, even if you are tired and want to go to bed. Clogged pores are probably the last thing you want on your big day.
Your wedding is supposed to be the happiest and most joyous occasion of your life. Do not ruin it by following skin care tips that usually suit everyone. Every skin type is unique and your skin may react differently to every product.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
