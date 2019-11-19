Want That Pre-Wedding Glow? Try These Skincare Tips From Our Expert Dermatologist For Amazing Results
Pre-wedding skincare: These pre-wedding skincare tips can be followed by brides, grooms and even their family members. With a few diet and lifestyle modifications, you can get the perfect glowing and youthful skin before the big day.
Pre-wedding tips: Keep yourself well-hydrated to get the perfect wedding glow
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep your skincare simple if you want a natural glow on your D-day
- Drink lots of water and exercise regularly
- Avoid dairy and fried foods as part of pre-wedding skincare
With the onset of wedding season, would-be brides feel the urgent need for the perfect pre-wedding beauty and skincare regimen. Wedding day is the most important and beautiful day in bride's and groom's life and they both ought to look more than perfect on their D-day. Addressing skincare concerns of would-be brides and grooms is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, she shares a video talking about how to achieve the perfect glow for your wedding day and make changes in your skincare regimen that are long-lasting.
Pre-wedding skincare regimen for brides and grooms by dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia
1. Diet and exercise
The two go hand-in-hand for getting the perfect skin. Make sure you drink sufficient water every day. You can add lemon, turmeric and similar natural antioxidants in water like Vitamin C and drink it throughout the day. It will hydrate you and help you get a glow on your skin.
You can cut down on dairy, whey protein, white sugar and sugary foods, and processed foods. Increase intake of fruits and vegetables, and nuts and seeds. Try intermittent fasting for a week to restore gut health and make you feel fresher and energetic. Exercise for minimum 45 minutes for 4-5 days in a week to ensure healthy blood circulation and of course, weight loss.
2. Supplements
Taking a few supplements before your big day may get you the desired glow. Make sure that the supplements are dermatologist recommended only. Dr Kiran suggests glutathione and Vitamin C as they help in boosting antioxidants and immunity. For people with acne, PCOS or sunburn or suntan, consult your dermatologist for skin supplements that can help you.
3. Skincare
You need to follow a basic skincare routine including cleansing, skin brightening, Vitamin-C rich cream, sunscreen during the day, and at night: brightening, anti-ageing or anti-acne cream (depending on your concern), a night-time serum and a moisturiser.
4. Facials
Go for facials that can help in reducing pollution-related damage to skin, skin dullness and stress-related damage on skin. You can also go for a high-end skin therapy session which will help your make-up to set better. These facials provide results for a long time so you can bank on them for your pre-wedding glow.
These beauty tips are suitable for both men and women. Try them and you will get the perfect pre-wedding glow you have been yearning for!
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
