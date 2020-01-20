ASK OUR EXPERTS

Can Stress Cause Skin Problems? Acne, Dry Skin, Fine Lines And More; Know All Possible Signs Visible On Your Skin

Can Stress Cause Skin Problems? Acne, Dry Skin, Fine Lines And More; Know All Possible Signs Visible On Your Skin

Many factors can contribute to stress on daily basis. Stress can silently increase the risk of heart diseases and other serious health issues. It is also harmful for your skin. Here are some ways stress can affect your skin.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 20, 2020
2-Min Read
Can Stress Cause Skin Problems? Acne, Dry Skin, Fine Lines And More; Know All Possible Signs Visible On Your Skin

Stress can negatively affect your skin health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Stress can contribute to skin issues
  2. Manage stress to prevent skin issues
  3. You can try yoga and meditation to fight stress

Stress can take a toll on your health. It has become a common part of lives these days. Many factors like strict deadlines, work pressure, competition, personal issues and many can contribute to a huge amount of stress. Stress can silently increase the risk of heart diseases and other serious health issues. Increased stress can also affect your day to day functioning. Not just your health stress is dangerous for your skin as well. Stress can negatively affect your skin and contribute to skin problems. Stress messes with the various hormones which result in skin issues. You must try stress management techniques to maintain healthy and glowing skin. Here are some ways stress can affect your skin health.


Skincare: Here's how stress can affect your skin

1. Dry skin

You may experience dry skin due to increased stress. Most people do not drink enough water when they are stressed which can cause dehydration. Drinking coffee or soda instead of water when you are stressed can make the situation worse. You should not let stress affect your water consumption and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

dqi78hb

Drink more water to avoid dry skin
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Puffy eyes

Bags under your eyes can also be a sign of too much stress. Lack of stress due to stress can also contribute to puffy eyes. You should manage stress effectively. Also, ensure proper sleep for at least 7-8 hours. You can also try other hacks like a frozen spoon or tea bags to reduce puffy eyes.

Also read: Puffy Eyes? These Home Remedies Can Help You Get Rid Of Bags Under Your Eyes

3. Signs of ageing

Fine lines and wrinkles are common signs of ageing. Stress can contribute to early signs of ageing. Try yoga, meditation or breathing exercises to fight stress naturally. You should also make some modifications in your skincare routine or diet to prevent the signs of ageing.

b6rkqnoo

Stay stress free to avoid signs of ageing
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin

4. Acne and rashes

Have you ever noticed you get acne just before any big event? It can be due to increased stress during that time. When you are stressed your body produces cortisol hormone which can result in acne. To prevent acne whenever you feel stressed take deep breaths to control the stress instantly.

Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

