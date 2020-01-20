Can Stress Cause Skin Problems? Acne, Dry Skin, Fine Lines And More; Know All Possible Signs Visible On Your Skin
Many factors can contribute to stress on daily basis. Stress can silently increase the risk of heart diseases and other serious health issues. It is also harmful for your skin. Here are some ways stress can affect your skin.
Stress can take a toll on your health. It has become a common part of lives these days. Many factors like strict deadlines, work pressure, competition, personal issues and many can contribute to a huge amount of stress. Stress can silently increase the risk of heart diseases and other serious health issues. Increased stress can also affect your day to day functioning. Not just your health stress is dangerous for your skin as well. Stress can negatively affect your skin and contribute to skin problems. Stress messes with the various hormones which result in skin issues. You must try stress management techniques to maintain healthy and glowing skin. Here are some ways stress can affect your skin health.
Skincare: Here's how stress can affect your skin
1. Dry skin
You may experience dry skin due to increased stress. Most people do not drink enough water when they are stressed which can cause dehydration. Drinking coffee or soda instead of water when you are stressed can make the situation worse. You should not let stress affect your water consumption and drink plenty of water throughout the day.
2. Puffy eyes
Bags under your eyes can also be a sign of too much stress. Lack of stress due to stress can also contribute to puffy eyes. You should manage stress effectively. Also, ensure proper sleep for at least 7-8 hours. You can also try other hacks like a frozen spoon or tea bags to reduce puffy eyes.
Also read: Puffy Eyes? These Home Remedies Can Help You Get Rid Of Bags Under Your Eyes
3. Signs of ageing
Fine lines and wrinkles are common signs of ageing. Stress can contribute to early signs of ageing. Try yoga, meditation or breathing exercises to fight stress naturally. You should also make some modifications in your skincare routine or diet to prevent the signs of ageing.
Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin
4. Acne and rashes
Have you ever noticed you get acne just before any big event? It can be due to increased stress during that time. When you are stressed your body produces cortisol hormone which can result in acne. To prevent acne whenever you feel stressed take deep breaths to control the stress instantly.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
