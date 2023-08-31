8 Ayurvedic Remedies To Reduce Appearance Of Dark Circles
Below we list some easy and effective Ayurvedic remedies you can try to reduce dark circles.
Dark circles refer to discoloured patches or rings that develop around the eyes. They can make a person appear tired, exhausted, or older than their actual age. Insufficient sleep can cause blood vessels under the eyes to dilate, leading to a darkened appearance.
Some individuals may inherit a tendency to develop dark circles due to their skin type or skin pigmentation. As people age, their skin loses collagen and becomes thinner, making blood vessels more visible and causing dark circles.
Nasal congestion due to allergies can also result in the dilation of blood vessels around the eyes, leading to dark circles. Along with this, insufficient water intake can cause the skin to become dull and dark, including around the eyes.
Now that we understand some common causes behind dark circles, let's understand what Ayurvedic remedies can help reduce their appearance. Keep reading as we list some easy and effective Ayurvedic remedies you can try to reduce dark circles.
Ayurvedic remedies that may help reduce the appearance of dark circles:
1. Almond oil
Apply a few drops of almond oil to the under-eye area and gently massage it in before going to bed. Leave it overnight and rinse off in the morning. Almond oil helps nourish and moisturize the skin, reducing the appearance of dark circles.
2. Cucumber
Cut thin slices of cucumber and place them over your closed eyes for about 10-15 minutes. Cucumber has a cooling effect and helps reduce puffiness and dark circles.
3. Turmeric paste
Mix a pinch of turmeric powder with pineapple juice to form a paste. Apply this paste to the under-eye area and leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing off. Turmeric acts as a natural skin lightener and can help fade dark circles.
4. Rose water
Soak two cotton pads in rose water and place them over your closed eyes for about 10-15 minutes. Rose water helps rejuvenate the skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles.
5. Tomato juice
Mix equal parts of tomato juice and lemon juice. Apply this mixture to the under-eye area with a cotton ball and leave it on for about 10 minutes before rinsing off. Tomato juice contains antioxidants that can help lighten dark circles.
6. Aloe vera gel
Apply a small amount of fresh aloe vera gel to the under-eye area and gently massage it in. Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. Aloe vera helps moisturise and soothe the skin, reducing the appearance of dark circles.
7. Mint leaves
Crush a few fresh mint leaves and apply the paste to the under-eye area. Leave it on for about 10 minutes before rinsing off. Mint leaves have a cooling effect and can help reduce inflammation and dark circles.
8. Raw potato slices
Cut thin slices of raw potato and place them over your closed eyes for about 10-15 minutes. Potatoes have natural bleaching properties that can help lighten dark circles.
It is important to note that individual results may vary, and it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional or an Ayurvedic practitioner for personalised advice and guidance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
