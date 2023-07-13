Skincare Tips: 8 Ayurvedic Remedies That Can Help Reduce Dark Circles
Try these ayurvedic remedies to reduce dark circles.
You may appear dull and drowsy if you have dark circles under your eyes. And because of the lives we lead, dark circles have emerged as an unwanted guest that none of us can seem to escape. They are brought on by things like not receiving a full night's sleep, a bad diet, or mental stress.
While you must take steps to address these causes, there are certain Ayurvedic techniques and tactics that you may apply to get rid of your dark circles. Keep reading as we discuss ayurvedic remedies that might be helpful.
Ayurvedic remedies that can help reduce dark circles and improve skin health:
1. Triphala
Mix half a teaspoon of Triphala powder with a few drops of water to make a paste. Apply this paste under your eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cold water. Triphala helps reduce pigmentation and lightens dark circles.
2. Aloe vera
Extract fresh gel from an Aloe Vera leaf and apply it under your eyes. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cold water. Aloe Vera has soothing and moisturising properties that can reduce puffiness and lighten dark circles.
3. Cucumber
Place chilled cucumber slices on your closed eyes and relax for 10-15 minutes. Cucumber has a cooling effect and contains antioxidants that can help reduce dark circles and puffiness.
4. Turmeric
Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with a few drops of pineapple juice to form a paste. Apply this paste on your dark circles and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce swelling and lighten dark circles.
5. Almond oil
Gently massage a few drops of almond oil under your eyes before going to bed. Almond oil is rich in Vitamin E and helps nourish the delicate skin under the eyes, reducing dark circles.
6. Rose water
Soak cotton pads in chilled rose water and place them on your closed eyes. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes. Rose water has soothing properties and can help reduce puffiness and dark circles.
7. Fenugreek
Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and grind them into a paste the next morning. Apply this paste under your eyes and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. Fenugreek seeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce dark circles.
8. Mint leaves
Crush a few fresh mint leaves and extract the juice. Apply this juice on your dark circles and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. Mint has cooling properties that can reduce puffiness and lighten dark circles.
9. Milk
One of the most important foods for the body is milk. The necessary proteins as well as vitamins A and B6 are found in milk. It aids in the skin's ability to regenerate new cells. Vitamin B12, which is crucial for clearing dark skin, is abundant in milk. Selenium aids in defending the skin from the many free radicals that develop in the epidermis.
Add these ayurvedic remedies to your daily skincare routine to reduce dark circles. Following a healthy routine and getting good sleep is essential for the reduction of dark circles.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
