Worried About Your Sex Life? Resort To Yoga And See The Difference
Yoga is not just about getting longer hair or a taller body. You can practice simple asanas to ramp up the energy in your bedroom.
Yoga increases your flexibility and makes you more aroused during sex
1. Easier arousal
Your partner can feel seriously humiliated and insecure if you are distracted by unclean dishes or low battery on your phone during foreplay. Practicing the yoga technique 'circular breath' during this time can help you shut out any distracting thoughts from your minds, so you can focus on your feelings of arousal. To do this, try breathing without giving any pauses between the inhalation and exhalation.
If this doesn't help, there's another more intense yogic trick you can use. Called as the 'alternate nostril breathing' this exercise relaxes your body to put its guard down and stimulates oxygen flow through the blood. Simply block one of your nostrils and try to inhale as much air as you can. Do this without directly looking at your partner but try to sync your breathing to his/hers to feel more connected. This is a sure-shot way to increase your sexual energy and desire.
2. Increase in strength and flexibility
Practicing yoga asanas can make you limber and increase your stamina. Whether you prefer short or long sessions and are adventurous or cautious, performing these poses regularly is important since they will help you avoid muscle pulls and cramps. Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga is particularly effective for upper body strength. Practice poses like Chaturanga Dandasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana and Vrikshasana to build strength and flexibility in your core, arms, legs and shoulders.
3. Better mating
Doing asanas like Supta Baddha Konasana has been found to increase the blood flow to your pelvis and genitals which is good for fueling desire. Other asanas that include balancing and lunges can also work to relax your spine and open your hips so that you are better able to move during sex. Another principle of yoga dictates that working on our 'mula bandha' which is the pelvic floor between the sphincter muscle and the muscle that controls urination, by contracting it creates an energetic seal that locks breath into the body so it doesn't escape. This makes us more aware of our orgasms.
4. More energy
According to yogic principles, energy centers in our body like the root chakra or the Muladhara and the sacral chakra called the Swadhisthana can get blocked easily. These centers regulate sexual urges and so practising asanas like Virabhadrasana can activate these chakras, freeing up energy for you to use. On a purely scientific level, certain yogic asanas help you sleep better. And as per National Sleep Foundation of USA, about one in every four married or cohabiting Americans claim they're so sleep-deprived that they're often too tired to have sex.