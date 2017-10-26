ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Worried About Your Sex Life? Resort To Yoga And See The Difference

Worried About Your Sex Life? Resort To Yoga And See The Difference

Yoga is not just about getting longer hair or a taller body. You can practice simple asanas to ramp up the energy in your bedroom.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 26, 2017 01:23 IST
2-Min Read
Worried About Your Sex Life? Resort To Yoga And See The Difference

Yoga increases your flexibility and makes you more aroused during sex

Simple yogic asanas can greatly benefit your sex life, without you having to indulge in tantric sex, or orgasmic meditation. Apart from the many advantages of yoga in terms of better physical and mental health, this miraculous exercise can be a boon for you and your partner, while you explore each other's spirit and body. This is how:

1. Easier arousal

Your partner can feel seriously humiliated and insecure if you are distracted by unclean dishes or low battery on your phone during foreplay. Practicing the yoga technique 'circular breath' during this time can help you shut out any distracting thoughts from your minds, so you can focus on your feelings of arousal. To do this, try breathing without giving any pauses between the inhalation and exhalation.

If this doesn't help, there's another more intense yogic trick you can use. Called as the 'alternate nostril breathing' this exercise relaxes your body to put its guard down and stimulates oxygen flow through the blood. Simply block one of your nostrils and try to inhale as much air as you can. Do this without directly looking at your partner but try to sync your breathing to his/hers to feel more connected. This is a sure-shot way to increase your sexual energy and desire.

2. Increase in strength and flexibility

Practicing yoga asanas can make you limber and increase your stamina. Whether you prefer short or long sessions and are adventurous or cautious, performing these poses regularly is important since they will help you avoid muscle pulls and cramps. Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga is particularly effective for upper body strength. Practice poses like Chaturanga Dandasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana and Vrikshasana to build strength and flexibility in your core, arms, legs and shoulders.

3. Better mating

Doing asanas like Supta Baddha Konasana has been found to increase the blood flow to your pelvis and genitals which is good for fueling desire. Other asanas that include balancing and lunges can also work to relax your spine and open your hips so that you are better able to move during sex. Another principle of yoga dictates that working on our 'mula bandha' which is the pelvic floor between the sphincter muscle and the muscle that controls urination, by contracting it creates an energetic seal that locks breath into the body so it doesn't escape. This makes us more aware of our orgasms.

4. More energy

According to yogic principles, energy centers in our body like the root chakra or the Muladhara and the sacral chakra called the Swadhisthana can get blocked easily. These centers regulate sexual urges and so practising asanas like Virabhadrasana can activate these chakras, freeing up energy for you to use. On a purely scientific level, certain yogic asanas help you sleep better. And as per National Sleep Foundation of USA, about one in every four married or cohabiting Americans claim they're so sleep-deprived that they're often too tired to have sex.

Also read Top 4 Yoga Myths We All Believed

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------