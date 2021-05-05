Post-Covid Fatigue: Expert Recommends Taking These Two Vitamin Supplements
Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija said that persistent tiredness may be seen in people who have recovered from the disease or are even asymptomatic. Here are some tips you should follow.
Post-covid fatigue: Add omega-3 to your diet, tells nutritionist Pooja Makhija
- Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your heart health
- You may also experience joint/muscle pain, tells Makhija
- Check with your health expert before adding these supplements to diet
At a time when the country is seeing an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, it is important to understand how you can best help yourself if you do contract the virus. While there are several recommendations about what one can do while battling the disease, experts say that post-covid care is also extremely important. Even after you recover from the infection, some symptoms such as loss of smell and taste may linger for a longer duration. On top of the list of the most common post-covid symptoms is post-covid fatigue. Speaking about this, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija said that persistent tiredness is seen in people who have recovered from the disease or are asymptomatic.
Post-Covid Fatigue: Nutritionist tells what to do
In a new Instagram post, she said, "Post-covid fatigue impacts about 70% people who have had covid in both mild and severe infections." The expert said that some of the common symptoms of post-covid fatigue, also known as chronic covid syndrome or long covid include feeling tired even after lots of rest, low memory, difficulty in concentrating, unexplained muscle and joint pains.
She suggested two supplements that can help with managing the symptoms. The two supplements Omega-3 1000mg and Coenzyme Q10. She said, "In my opinion, these supplements have multifaceted benefits and can do no harm but only speed the recovery of persistent tiredness, so do speak with your health practitioner to get started."
She said that consuming Omega-31000mg for a month or two can help in energy improvement. Concerning Coenzyme Q10, she said that it is found naturally in whole grains, spinach, broccoli, fish and meat. "Else it can also be consumed in the form of Ubiquinol 100 mg to help improve energy levels," she said.
Explaining that Chronic Fatigue Syndrome has similar pathology to Chronic Covid Syndrome, she writes, "Since COVID-19 disease only made its debut in January 2020 medical experts are only just discovering more facets about it day by day - the supplements suggested in this video show lots of supporting studies in terms of how these supplements can help in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, however, there are no specific published studies that actually demonstrate that they work in the case of the COVID-19 'recovered' patients and asymptomatic individuals."
The nutritionist has advised speaking to your health practitioner before getting started.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
