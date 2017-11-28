Top 6 Reasons To Blame For Low Libido
Though it happens every now and then, low sex drive is something you need to be concerned about if it continues for too long.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Low libido refers to low desire or lack of interest for sexual activity
- Stress is one of the major reasons to blame for low sperm count in men
- Women experience low libido after menopause
Low libido refers to low desire or lack of interest for sexual activity. Libido can never be the same in a person always. It fluctuates every now and then due to mood swings or due to factors like a lack of common interest between you and your partner, but it then it gets normal after some time.
However, if a person experiences low sex drive for a prolonged period of time, it is something you need to be concerned about. It can be indicative of some underlying health conditions.
So if you are experiencing low libido since a very long time, the first thing you need to do is get to the root of the problem and then take actions against it. Here's a list of reasons to blame for low sexual desire in you:
1. Stress
Stress is one of the major reasons to blame for low sperm count in men. When you are under too much stress, the body releases adrenaline and cortisol. Too much of these can disturb your hormones altogether. It leads to the narrowing of arteries and restricted blood flow and, both these factors contribute to erectile dysfunction.
2. Low self-esteem
When you feel low about yourself, you do not feel sexy about yourself due to your body image or anything else, your libido gets affected. Fear of rejection can also be considered to be a factor here.
3. Alcohol
Alcohol is never a solution for problems. If you are into the regular intake of alcohol, it can affect your inhibitions, decrease your libido and even affect your sexual performance. Moreover, your partner may not even appreciate a drunken advance and may end up getting turned off due to it.
4. Lack of sleep
A relaxed and calm mind and body can perform well. If you are not sleeping well, you will not be energetic enough to have sex. Lack of sleep can be attributed to a number of factors, sleep apnea being a potential factor to blame in this case.
5. Medication
If you are on heavy medication for blood pressure, depression or any other disease, it will have a direct impact on your sex drive.
6. Menopause
Women experience low libido after menopause. When the oestrogen levels droop suddenly after menopause, the vaginal tissue becomes dry. This makes intercourse painful and uncomfortable. As a result women, do not feel the urge to have sex anymore.
