These Mental Blocks Can Ruin Your Sex Life

These Mental Blocks Can Ruin Your Sex Life

Most of the time when your partner appears disinterested in having physical intimacy, you assume that it's because they don't want to be with you anymore. Instead of jumping to self-bashing judgments, you can try to improve your connection. Read on to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 12, 2017 01:09 IST
2-Min Read
Healthy sex is the best way to maintain intimacy with your partner.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sex is not just a physical act for pleasure
  2. It requires intimacy at the deepest level
  3. Talk to your partner, learn about what's bothering them
Healthy sex is the best way to maintain intimacy and emotional love with your partner. Your relationship could spiral to a downfall if there is some unresolved discord between you and your partner. Most of the time when your partner appears disinterested in having physical intimacy you assume that it's because they don't want to be with you anymore. Instead of jumping to self-bashing judgments, you can try to improve your connection. Read on below to find some basic barriers which lead to wrong judgments and negative decisions.

Lack of communication - Sex is not just a physical act for pleasure. It requires intimacy at the deepest level. If you're not aware of your partner's state of mind you might appear as a fool only looking to get laid. Talk to them, learn about what's bothering them. If need be, go to a counsellor.
couples sex

Sex is not just a physical act for pleasure.
Photo Credit: iStock


It's not fun - This is a hard pill to swallow. It might look improbable to you but in most of the cases this is the major reason why your partner is disinterested in sharing a bed with you. Sometimes you think that sex is over because you're done. But this is a ride for two people. Be patient with your partner.

Stress - May be their environment is not helping them feel comfortable. It might not be your fault but if your companion is stressful, sex would be the last thing on their mind. Try to make them feel at ease. Just cuddle to ensure that they're not alone.
Health issues - Sometimes the answer is a medical reason. An unhealthy diet could lead to many problems which ultimately affect your libido. In certain cases, it may be a disease which requires medical assistance. Don't shy away from a doctor when you need one.
couples sex

An unhealthy diet could lead to many problems.
Photo Credit: iStock


Also Read: Couples Who Have The Best Sex Have This In Common

Too much porn - Porn has set up unrealistic expectations for everyone. Every time you have sex doesn't mean there will be an orgasm. Your partner could get tired from trying to please you and could fake orgasms, which ultimately is harmful both for the mind and the body.

Be Honest - It's the simplest solution to this complex problem. Some of you try to 'protect' your partner's feelings by not telling them the truth. But this puts you on a slippery slope from which there might be no return. Don't fake sexual pleasure, rather talk about it. If your body is going through some changes tell your partner about them. Otherwise it might be perceived as your disinterest in them which would lead to further issues.

Read here to know more about your Sexual Health.

 

