ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Do Women Prefer Clitoral Stimulation Over Actual Sex To Orgasm? Let's Find Out

Do Women Prefer Clitoral Stimulation Over Actual Sex To Orgasm? Let's Find Out

A wide variety of questions were asked regarding female pleasure ranging from the participant's sexual preferences, behaviors, quality of orgasm, and if she can orgasm during intercourse.Here's the report.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 30, 2017 04:23 IST
2-Min Read
Do Women Prefer Clitoral Stimulation Over Actual Sex To Orgasm? Let's Find Out

36 % of women opted for clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm during intercourse.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. An online survey was done on 1,055 women, primarily heterosexuals
  2. The women were between the ages of 18 and 94 years old
  3. More than half of the respondents were married
Women have their own preferences for clitoral stimulation, and a recent study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy examined the same. Researchers from Indiana University in partnership with OMGYes, an online interactive learning tool that teaches users about female pleasure published a study in July 2017. They conducted a national online survey in 2015, which included 1,055 primarily heterosexual women (91 percent) between the ages of 18 and 94 years old. More than half of respondents were married and 65 percent identified as white.

A wide variety of questions were asked regarding female pleasure ranging from the participant's sexual preferences, behaviors, quality of orgasm, and if she can orgasm during intercourse.
clitoris stimulation

36% of women opted for clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm.
Photo Credit: iStock


A research stated that 36 percent of women opted for clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm during intercourse whereas the other 36 percent said that they do not require clitoral stimulation to reach climax during intercourse. Both the parties agreed saying that clitoral stimulation enhances an orgasm. Various studies were focused on the types of genital touching and stimulation women prefer. The data about genital touching was taken from 1,000 informal video chats conducted by OMGYes between 2014 and 2015. "Overall, results demonstrated substantial variability among American women's preferences," the study reads. "

And while some kinds of genital touching or stimulation were more often preferred than others, most women endorsed a narrow range of touch techniques, underscoring the value of partner communication to sexual pleasure and satisfaction." In a study, OMGYes found out that two-thirds of the respondents opted for direct clitoral stimulation.
RELATED STORIES

'Yes! Women Can Orgasm In Their Sleep: Myth Busted'

'Sexual Health: Some Secrets For Better Orgasm That You Should Know'


When it comes to preferred shapes and styles of genital touching, 63 percent of women said they like up and down motions and 51 percent of women said they liked circular movements. Researchers also found that most women prefer light or medium pressure, with 16 percent reported that they liked all types of pressure during stimulation.

"Women might find it helpful to think about these different dimensions of genital touch or stimulation when exploring their sexual response during solo or partnered sexual play," the study reads. "And therapists and educators might find these dimensions helpful in making specific suggestions to couples. Having these four dimensions of touch in mind may give individuals or couples more direction or concrete ideas to experiment with that go beyond broad encouragement to simply 'go explore and see what you like'."

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------