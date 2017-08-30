Do Women Prefer Clitoral Stimulation Over Actual Sex To Orgasm? Let's Find Out
36 % of women opted for clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm during intercourse.
HIGHLIGHTS
- An online survey was done on 1,055 women, primarily heterosexuals
- The women were between the ages of 18 and 94 years old
- More than half of the respondents were married
A research stated that 36 percent of women opted for clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm during intercourse whereas the other 36 percent said that they do not require clitoral stimulation to reach climax during intercourse. Both the parties agreed saying that clitoral stimulation enhances an orgasm. Various studies were focused on the types of genital touching and stimulation women prefer. The data about genital touching was taken from 1,000 informal video chats conducted by OMGYes between 2014 and 2015. "Overall, results demonstrated substantial variability among American women's preferences," the study reads. "
And while some kinds of genital touching or stimulation were more often preferred than others, most women endorsed a narrow range of touch techniques, underscoring the value of partner communication to sexual pleasure and satisfaction." In a study, OMGYes found out that two-thirds of the respondents opted for direct clitoral stimulation.
When it comes to preferred shapes and styles of genital touching, 63 percent of women said they like up and down motions and 51 percent of women said they liked circular movements. Researchers also found that most women prefer light or medium pressure, with 16 percent reported that they liked all types of pressure during stimulation.
"Women might find it helpful to think about these different dimensions of genital touch or stimulation when exploring their sexual response during solo or partnered sexual play," the study reads. "And therapists and educators might find these dimensions helpful in making specific suggestions to couples. Having these four dimensions of touch in mind may give individuals or couples more direction or concrete ideas to experiment with that go beyond broad encouragement to simply 'go explore and see what you like'."
