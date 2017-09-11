ASK OUR EXPERTS

Couples Who Have The Best Sex Have This In Common

Couples Who Have The Best Sex Have This In Common

The secret to having good sex lies in both receiving pleasure and aiming to please. Here are a few things sexual couples have in common.
  Updated: Sep 11, 2017 04:48 IST
2-Min Read
Couples Who Have The Best Sex Have This In Common

A healthy relationship requires the effort of both the partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Try and understand both your partner's and your own sexual needs
  2. Take out time for each other
  3. Make it a ritual to go to bed together

A relationship is not just about how sexually active you are as a couple. There are various other factors that contribute to the partners feeling close to each other. "Sexual desire tends to subside gradually over time, with many couples failing to maintain desire in their long-term relationships," explained the researchers. But simply responding to a partner's needs and making them feel special and appreciated can actually increase feelings of sexual desire, especially for women. From taking out the time to talk to each other to having intellectual discussions, a healthy relationship requires the effort of both the partners. The secret to having good sex lies in both receiving pleasure and aiming to please.

Here are a few things sexual couples have in common:

They talk about sex

Couples with a healthy sex life take out the time to talk to each other about their desires and fantasies. They not just believe in receiving pleasure but in giving pleasure too. You've been told communication is the key to a strong relationship, but it also matters for your sex life. Don't feel uncomfortable talking about sex. Talking about sex helps you understand both your partner's and your own sexual needs.

They go to bed together

Your sleep habits matter too! One of the most common habits of highly sexual couples is that they make it rule to go to bed together. The sheer act of hitting the sack as a couple can help improve intimacy. Does this happen that you sleep while your partner is watching TV? Both sexual and non-sexual acts matter! Even if you don't have sex, make it a point that you and your partner go to bed together.

sexual life

Photo Credit: iStock
Photo Credit: iStock


They experiment

The same old sex positions might make it boring. Sex is also about exploring new positions to keep the excitement intact and enjoy as a couple. Highly sexual couples aren't afraid to experiment with different positions, sex toys, places to have sex, and other things that make their sex life interesting.

sexual life

Photo Credit: iStock
Photo Credit: iStock


They take out time for each other

The most important thing about highly sexual couples is that they make it a point to sit and talk to each other and understand each other's feelings. Spending time together doesn't mean always having sex. It can also mean going out for a walk together or watching a movie together.

sexual life

Photo Credit: iStock
Photo Credit: iStock


 

