Is Porn Improving Your Sex Life Or, Is It Not?
How does binge-watching porn affect your sex life? Does it improve your sex life or does it not? The answer hides in here.
How does porn impact a person's sex drive?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pornographic websites are admittedly visited regularly by 43% people
- Watching too much porn is also leading to disturbed personal life
- Binge-watchers may even feel no-so-great after sex
The World Wide Web is a whole new world where you can find anything, literally anything! From food to sex, there is all you need and all you may want. With websites like Facebook and Wikipedia being one of the most popular ones, there are other websites which attract a good deal of traffic. Pornographic websites are admittedly visited regularly by 43% of internet users worldwide; most of the people do not even admit to it.
But this is leading to a whole lot of problems, much more than just finding new and better ways of deleting history. Watching too much porn is also leading to disturbed personal life, romantic relationships and most importantly lowered sex drive.
It's unsettling that we, at present, live in a world of sex addicts where people have easy access to porn sites and cybersex.
But how does it even impact the sex drive of a person? In a way, watching porn may give sex drive a boost and an individual may even find new and interesting positions to please his or her partner. Watching porn too often may lead to sex anorexia, a condition where a person develops fear and anxieties towards sex leading to a decreased sex drive and limited intimacy.
Though it is present in both men and women, it tends to affect men more because women usually watch porn in a romantic way with a partner.
Take a look at these adverse effects of binge-watching porn.
1. It harms sexual performance of a person.
2. One may need something really great or extreme for sexual arousal.
3. Binge-watchers may even feel no-so-great after sex.
4. Loss of relationship with the partner as you may prefer sitting with a laptop in a corner than getting intimate with your partner.
5. It may also become a silent and isolating habit where you may prefer isolating yourself than sitting in a group with people around.
6. In extreme cases, this habit has also become a potential reason for divorce.
But that is not the case with everyone. People view porn differently and it depends on the viewers themselves as to how they wish to see pornographic material. Some people engage in online sex to improve their relationship with their partner. So it solely depends on how you watch it and of course, how much you watch it. Also people who engage in moderate online sex report that they have sex more often and enjoy it too.
Porn can be a part of a healthy sex life too but, what we discourage here is porn addiction.