Porn Addiction Is More Harmful Than You Think!
Porn addiction can harm you by reducing the size of your brain, causing erectile dysfunction or even getting you debarred from examination. But it can be reduced.
Explicit answers in exam written by porn addict student leads to cancellation of result
Extremities of porn addiction
Porn addiction has ruined young lives in the recent years because of easy access to it. In a recent case, insanity reached new heights when a student of 12th class wrote explicitly detailed sexual fantasies in his chemistry board exam. The female teacher checking the exam was scandalized and reported this shocking incident the coordinator of the centralized assessment center, who was also suitably scandalized and insisted that action be taken. The boy has mentioned in graphic detail his fantasies with his sister-in-law, another film actress and also a cook. A cheating case was filed against the student by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, result was cancelled and he was barred from taking the board exam for one year.
Today, porn sites have mushroomed all over the internet with very limited censoring since piracy prevents censoring on the internet to hold ground for long. Mobile usage in particular to access porn sites has become common with students falling into the addiction trap easily. In this incident, the boy's parents are farmers and very poor and despite this, the boy could get complete access to a mobile and internet allowing him to stay glued to porn. His family lives in the Anand district in Gujarat.
What can be done about it
To leave this addiction for good, the first step should be blocking porn sites using browser extension tools easily available on the internet and unsubscribing from existing sites. Next, chart your progress so that you know that you are making a constant effort and don't think about letting go the effort in vain. It's also important to know what triggers you to watch porn, it could be certain ads or boredom so avoid these at all costs.
