Five Herbs To Improve Your Sex Life Drastically
There are a whole lot of supplements out there to help you with your sexual frustration. But we present to you a more natural alternative!
Natural herbs to help with your libido
1. Mucuna Pruriens - They are revered as one of the best reproductive tonics for men and women alike. It is an aphrodisiac, bolstering healthy sexual energy and libido. It also supports normal fertility, healthy sperm and ova, proper functioning of the reproductive organs, and appropriate genital secretions. The high concentrations of L-Dopa cause the brain to release dopamine, in turn stimulating the pituitary gland to produce human growth hormone, which promotes muscle growth, increased strength, and has been proven to raise levels of testosterone, all of which result in an increased sex drive.
2. Pine pollen - Pine Pollen raises the testosterone levels in the blood and balances the ratio of androgens to estrogen. It's a powerful and rare jing-enhancing herb (meaning an herb that restores your sexual and vital essence) with distinctly aphrodisiac effects. The anabolic compounds found in it not only help build muscle mass, they also maintain a healthy libido.
3. Tongkat ali - Tongkat ali is a phenomenally rare, tree-like flowering plant native to Indonesia that is one of the most powerful hormone and sex drive-modulating herbs on the planet. It's one of the few natural substances that has been scientifically shown to actually boost testosterone levels, and it does so powerfully. There is some evidence that as well as boosting testosterone levels, tongkat ali can also improve sperm quality and therefore help treat male fertility issues.
4. Ginseng - People have used Ginseng to cure problems with sexual function because it acts on both the reproductive as well as the nervous system to increase libido. By its action on the blood vessels of the penis, it helps to improve erections, through its tonic action on the body. Ginseng extracts improved sexual arousal in menopausal women, they might be used as an alternative medicine in menopausal women to improve their sexual life.
5. Cinnamon - Cinnamon is an herbal remedy that can be used for Diabetes and Male Sex Problems. It is a natural aphrodisiac that can help people who have low sexual desire. This spice will improve blood flow to the abdominal area. One of the best properties of cinnamon is that it has no side effects.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.