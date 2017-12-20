How Much Is Too Much Masturbation?
Masturbation is nothing to be ashamed of or worried about. Or how much masturbation is safe enough to not be worried about?
Masturbation is fine, but how much of it is normal?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Masturbation is a harmless exercise for your genitals
- As long as it does not start interfering with your life, it is fine
- You may end up finding it difficult to ejaculate due to masturbation
Masturbation has been subjected to myths and taboos since forever. Although, a normal human behaviour, it is important to know how much masturbation is adequate and when does it become a form of addiction posing a threat to health, both physical and mental. So the bottom line to this debate is that as long as masturbation does not interfere with your personal and professional, masturbation is fine.
Here's a list of the physical and mental symptoms you may experience due to excessive masturbation indicating that you need to stop:
Also read: Does Masturbation Lead To Impotence: Myth Or Fact?
1. Are you hurting yourself?
Yes, some men end up in a situation where they start hurting themselves. It could be anything ranging from a mild skin rash to Peyronie's disease which is a serious condition wherein plaque builds up on the penis caused due to excessive pressure.
2. You are escaping from work/college
Know that it is a reason to worry if you missed your morning class because you were busy giving yourself a hand. Or, if you ended up missing an important meeting at work because you got too busy pleasing yourself in the men's room, it is time for you to understand that this needs to be controlled. Masturbation is fine till it does not affect your work life or education.
3. Difficulty in ejaculation
If you are using a particular stimulus to ejaculate during masturbation, it may not necessarily happen during intercourse as well. Hence you may end up finding it difficult to ejaculate altogether.
Also read: Delayed Ejaculation: Tips And Remedies To Overcome It
4. That is all you think about
If you have come to a stage where masturbation is all you think about, it can be an indication of a seriously strange behaviour. Do not let masturbation affect your life to such drastic levels.
5. You are trying to reduce it but fail to do so
Addiction is when you have lost control, and you are unable to restrict yourself from doing something you know is not good for you. If you have been making efforts to cut down on masturbation but are constantly failing to do so, it is time for you to take caution and expert help.
Also read: Is It Normal To Masturbate?
Know that as long as masturbation is just a part of your life, it is fine. But if masturbation becomes inimical for your life, you need to treat it like any other harmful habit.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------