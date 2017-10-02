Good First-Time Sex May Set Stage For Future Satisfaction
It might be that finally, you and your partner have decided to make that much awaited move and get the sheets dancing tonight. First time sexual experience is what sets the stage for your future sex life. But there are certain things, from medical and health point-of-view, that must be taken into consideration before hitting the bed. Here are 5 ways in which you can be sure to make your first-time sex a great experience.
1. Safety first
You don't want to develop dreadful STDs or STIs on the day of your very first sexual experience, do you? We guess, not. Practicing safer sex should be the top-most priority for you as well as your partner. Always use a condom, and necessary contraceptives to ensure that you do derive pleasure, but not at the cost of your health and safety.
2. Lights, Consent, Action
The consent part is important, and given that it's your first time, you have to be careful about it. Never do something in bed 'just' to satisfy your partner. Always make sure that you really want to do something before actually doing it. If you feel uncomfortable with certain sexual positions or actions, convey it to your partner. Similarly, always ask your partner if they feel comfortable with what you do to them. A healthy and open communication about 'how and how not to do it' could go a long way in maintaining a healthy intimate relationship.
3. Foreplay Is The Key
Truth be spoken, the most important part of sex is foreplay. It sets the temperature and the mood for 'doing it'. A passionate and healthy arousal is what you need to enjoy having sex, and foreplay is what gives you exactly that. Tease your partner, kiss them, and cuddle. Foreplay done right will lead you to a great orgasm, and therefore greater sexual satisfaction.
4. Go Lube
Using good quality sexual lubricants could be a great idea for a good sexual encounter. Not just will it make it easy for you as a beginner, it will also add to pleasure and satisfaction, both for you as well as your partner.
5. Feedback: Give and Take
Since, it's a first-time experience, it will bring up a lot of things to your mind. You might have loved some of the parts, not very much the others, you might be uncomfortable with some, and you'll probably want to experiment with some new things for the future experiences. Genuine and healthy feedback could be vital for helping you better your experience every single time, and for giving you higher sexual satisfaction in future.