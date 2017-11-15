Will Watching Porn Reduce My Sexual Power And Stamina?
Psychologists have given mixed reviews to the link between porn consumption and its effect in real life. While some suggest that watching more porn helps in boosting your libido, there are others who have argued that porn has resulted in a decline in sexual satisfaction among couples.
Some psychologists suggest that watching porn might improve your sex life
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is quite likely that porn might affect your sex life
- Psychologists say that porn addiction is not a serious illness
- People might develop performance anxiety by watching too much porn
While there's nothing wrong or unhealthy about watching porn, it is quite likely that it may affect your sex life in reality. One of the biggest problems with porn is that it doesn't mimic the sex that happens in real life. Psychologists have given mixed reviews to the link between porn consumption and its effect in real life. While some suggest that watching more porn helps in boosting your libido, there are others who have argued that porn has resulted in a decline in sexual satisfaction among couples.
According to a study published in the Eastern Economic Journal, free Internet porn has not only led to a decline in young adult males who are married, but could actually be contributing to the trend.
The comfort and desire of "easy sex" and too much variety from porn allows men to have endless access to sex anytime, anywhere.
Some psychologists, on the other hand, suggest that watching porn can enhance sexual enjoyment and happiness, especially for people who are in a relationship. Watching porn together increases their sexual compatibility and increases their desire of sexual intercourse.
Also, it is to be noted that porn addiction isn't a serious illness, say experts. However, there are chances of developing performance anxiety by watching too much porn. In those cases, be your own judge and take the best decision for you and your partner.
So, as far as it is not affecting your time management, work and daily chores, it seems that pornography has got a scientific nod.
