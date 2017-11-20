ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Are You Dealing With Backache? These Sex Positions Are The Best For You

Are You Dealing With Backache? These Sex Positions Are The Best For You

Don't let backache ruin your sex life, use these positions to minimize the discomfort.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 20, 2017 05:17 IST
2-Min Read
Are You Dealing With Backache? These Sex Positions Are The Best For You

Is backache putting an end to your sex life?

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 73% women report discomfort while having sex due to lower back pain
  2. Putting too much stress on the spine during sex may trigger backache
  3. Try missionary position with a pillow under your hips for relief

Sex is supposed to be fun but, when your back starts hurting, the fun experience becomes hurtful. Sadly this is becoming a reason for low sex drive in people. 73% women report utter discomfort while having sex due to lower back pain. But that does not mean that you can bring your sex life to an end.

A research conducted in the Waterloo University found that the spinal movement was the most important factor when it comes to comfortable sex positions for people with back issues. So, if you are putting too much stress on your back while having sex, there is a good chance that you may end up developing back issues in the future.

Also read: Top 5 Sex Positions To Get Pregnant

Listed below are the best sex positions for people dealing with back issues.

1. Missionary position with a pillow under your hip

This one is like regular missionary position, you lie down on the bed with your partner entering you from between your legs but the only difference is that you keep a pillow under your hips. When you lie down and have sex, your body is not completely aligned with the surface due to its structure. This is when the pillow technique will help. It will reduce the amount of stress that goes on your back.

2. Doggy style

In this position, you get down on your hands and knees and your partner enters you from behind. Just keep your spine straight and this position will help you get rid of backache during sex with the doggy style position.

Also read: Which Is A Safe Sex Position During Pregnancy?

3. Spooning

In this position, you and your partner lie side by side, facing towards the same direction and he enters you from behind. This one is good for women dealing with back issues. It reduces the stress that develops due to sitting for too long or any other activity. Initially it was considered to be the ideal position for removing stress away from the back but later it was proved that this position proves effective only for certain types of backache.

To conclude, the best position for minimizing pain and enjoying sex is using hips and knees instead of the spine while controlling motion. 


RELATED STORIES

'Top 5 Sex Positions To Get Pregnant'

'Which Is A Safe Sex Position During Pregnancy?'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------