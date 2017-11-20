Are You Dealing With Backache? These Sex Positions Are The Best For You
Don't let backache ruin your sex life, use these positions to minimize the discomfort.
Is backache putting an end to your sex life?
HIGHLIGHTS
- 73% women report discomfort while having sex due to lower back pain
- Putting too much stress on the spine during sex may trigger backache
- Try missionary position with a pillow under your hips for relief
Sex is supposed to be fun but, when your back starts hurting, the fun experience becomes hurtful. Sadly this is becoming a reason for low sex drive in people. 73% women report utter discomfort while having sex due to lower back pain. But that does not mean that you can bring your sex life to an end.
A research conducted in the Waterloo University found that the spinal movement was the most important factor when it comes to comfortable sex positions for people with back issues. So, if you are putting too much stress on your back while having sex, there is a good chance that you may end up developing back issues in the future.
Also read: Top 5 Sex Positions To Get Pregnant
Listed below are the best sex positions for people dealing with back issues.
1. Missionary position with a pillow under your hip
This one is like regular missionary position, you lie down on the bed with your partner entering you from between your legs but the only difference is that you keep a pillow under your hips. When you lie down and have sex, your body is not completely aligned with the surface due to its structure. This is when the pillow technique will help. It will reduce the amount of stress that goes on your back.
2. Doggy style
In this position, you get down on your hands and knees and your partner enters you from behind. Just keep your spine straight and this position will help you get rid of backache during sex with the doggy style position.
Also read: Which Is A Safe Sex Position During Pregnancy?
3. Spooning
In this position, you and your partner lie side by side, facing towards the same direction and he enters you from behind. This one is good for women dealing with back issues. It reduces the stress that develops due to sitting for too long or any other activity. Initially it was considered to be the ideal position for removing stress away from the back but later it was proved that this position proves effective only for certain types of backache.
To conclude, the best position for minimizing pain and enjoying sex is using hips and knees instead of the spine while controlling motion.